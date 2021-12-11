PSG vs Monaco: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are back in action with another crucial Ligue 1 fixture this weekend as they lock horns with league rivals Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. The two French giants have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Monaco are in seventh place in the Ligue 1 standings and have improved after a slow start to their season. Les Monegasques eased past Metz by a 4-0 margin in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, hold a lead of 11 points at the top of the league table at the moment but are yet to hit their stride this season. The Parisians thrashed Club Brugge by a 4-1 margin this week and will be confident going into this match.

PSG vs Monaco Team News

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Neymar, Sergio Ramos, and Julian Draxler are currently injured and have been sidelined this weekend. Mauro Icardi and Ander Herrera have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection.

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Nuno Mendes will be rested against Monaco this weekend. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe scored two goals apiece against Club Brugge and will lead the line in this fixture.

Injured: Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Julian Draxler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco need to win this game

Monaco

Cesc Fabregas and Krepin Diatta are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Kevin Volland is currently serving a suspension and will also be sidelined this weekend.

With Volland unavailable, Myron Boadu is set to line up alongside Wissam Ben Yedder against PSG. Monaco will likely play on the counter against a formidable Parisian outfit.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas, Krepin Diatta

Doubtful: Benoit Badiashile

Suspended: Kevin Volland

At what time does the match between PSG and Monaco kick off?

India: 13th December 2021, at 1:30 AM

USA: 12th December 2021, at 2:45 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:45 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:45 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 12th December, at 7:45 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Monaco on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, VH1

USA: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 3

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Monaco?

India: Voot Select

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

