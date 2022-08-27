PSG vs Monaco: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2022-23

The Ligue 1 features a battle between two of France's biggest teams this weekend as Monaco lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG on Sunday. PSG have been in exceptional form this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Monaco are in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and are yet to hit their stride in the competition. Les Monegasques slumped to a shocking 4-1 defeat against an inspired Lens outfit in their previous game and will need to work hard to avoid a similar result this weekend.

PSG, on the other hand, have carved out a two-point lead at the top of the league table and have been in exceptional form so far. The Parisians have scored 17 goals in their three league games this season and were merciless in their 7-1 thrashing of Lille last week.

PSG vs Monaco Team News

PSG have an excellent squad

PSG

Vitinha has received one yellow card too many and will serve a suspension against Monaco this weekend. Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, and Julian Draxler are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Christophe Galtier seems to have got the best out of his star-studded attack and will field another strong team this week. Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe have been virtually unstoppable this season and will look to add to their goal tallies on Sunday.

Injured: Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Julian Draxler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Vitinha

Monaco need to win this game

Monaco

Myron Boadu injured his foot last week and remains a doubt for Monaco going into this game. Vanderson was sent off against Lens last week and will not be included in the squad.

Wissam Ben Yedder scored a brace in Monaco's 3-0 victory against PSG last season and will lead the line on Sunday. Breel Embolo joined the club from Borussia Monchengladbach last month and will look to score his second Ligue 1 goal this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Myron Boadu

Suspended: Vanderson

At what time does the match between PSG and Monaco kick off?

India: 29th August 2022, at 12:15 AM

USA: 28th August 2022, at 2:45 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:45 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:45 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 28th August 2022, at 7:45 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Monaco on TV?

India: TV5 Monde

USA: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Monaco?

India: Voot Select, Jio TV

USA: beIN Sports Connect

UK: BT Sport

