PSG vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th November 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Luis Enrique's PSG lock horns with an impressive Newcastle United side in an important encounter at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

PSG vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Magpies thrashed Chelsea by a comprehensive 4-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Ligue 1 table at the moment but have been inconsistent this season. The Parisian outfit eased past AS Monaco with a 5-2 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

PSG vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have an excellent European record against PSG and have won the only such game that has been played between the two teams, defeating the Parisians in the reverse fixture.

PSG's 4-1 defeat against Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League last month was their heaviest defeat against any opponent in their first game of the competition since a 3-0 defeat against Chelsea in 2004.

Newcastle United have won only one of their seven matches away from home against teams from France on the European stage, with their only such victory coming against Sochaux by a 4-0 scoreline in the UEFA Cup in 2004.

PSG have lost six of their last eight matches against teams from England in the UEFA Champions League and have lost each of their last two such games in the competition.

PSG vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United were in exceptional form against Chelsea in the Premier League and thoroughly outplayed the French champions in the reverse fixture. The Magpies are prone to the occasional stutter and will need to be at their best to qualify for the round of 16.

PSG have improved since their debacle at St. James' Park and will need to make amends ahead of what is set to be a crucial encounter. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: PSG 2-2 Newcastle United

PSG vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes