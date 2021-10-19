PSG vs RB Leipzig: 5 players to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

PSG will resume their UEFA Champions League group-stage campaign with a home game against RB Leipzig on Tuesday. This will be the third consecutive season in which the two clubs will cross paths.

Both teams play an attacking game, which makes their upcoming encounter an interesting watch.

PSG have got their campaign off to a great start and are at the top of the Group A standings. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig find themselves in fourth position, having lost both of their games so far.

With the addition of Lionel Messi, the all-time top scorer in the group stage fixtures, PSG will be fancying their chances of an easy win. However, RB Leipzig won't go down without a fight.

Both sides have highly capable players in their ranks who will need to step up in this game.

On that note, we take a look at the five players to watch out for as PSG lock horns with RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

#5 Idrissa Gueye | PSG

Idrissa Gueye has been a solid midfielder for PSG

Idrissa Gueye is the dominant force in the middle of the park for PSG. The former Everton midfielder has been a regular starter for the club, with his ball-winning skills being an effective shield against opposing attackers.

OptaJean @OptaJean 4 - Idrissa Gueye has four goals in his last six games with Paris in all competitions. He had three goals in his previous 78 games at the club. Unleashed. #PSGMCI 4 - Idrissa Gueye has four goals in his last six games with Paris in all competitions. He had three goals in his previous 78 games at the club. Unleashed. #PSGMCI https://t.co/Aq6Hpn5oRG

Gueye has made more successful tackles (55.6%) than any other player for PSG this season. We can expect a high-octane performance from him against RB Leipzig, who tend to create more chances through the middle than the flanks.

#4 Emil Forsberg | RB Leipzig

Emil Forsberg has been the creative force for RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have not had a great start to the 2021-22 season. They suffered three losses in their first four games of the season. However, they have made a good recovery since and are unbeaten in their last four Bundesliga games.

Unfortunately, their poor run of form has continued in the Champions League as they have suffered two straight defeats.

Emil Forsberg has registered three goals and one assist in 11 appearances across all competitions to help RB Leipzig return to winning ways. He will be one of the players who will provide some spark in the final third.

Forsberg is a smart player who possesses the ability to create chances out of thin air. If things go his way, he might be able to pick up another assist this season.

