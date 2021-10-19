PSG vs RB Leipzig - Combined XI | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

For the third consecutive season, PSG and RB Leipzig will meet in the Champions League. Their latest clash will be at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday in what promises to be another thrilling encounter.

Just like last year, the sides have been drawn in the same group this season as well. While the Parisians are running away at the top of the table, the Red Bulls are at rock bottom, though.

They've lost both their games so far, including a disappointing 2-1 reverse at home to Club Brugge, leaving them without a point after two games. Life under new manager Jesse Marsch has been tough enough, as the side has flattered to deceive even in the Bundesliga.

So another loss at the hands of the French giants would virtually spell the end of their European campaign. However, there's plenty of quality in their ranks to rule that out just yet.

PSG, like in all three of their previous clashes against Leipzig, can expect another tight game. On that note, here's a look at how both teams would stack up in a hypothetical combined XI (in a 4-1-4-1 formation).

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Donnarumma has settled well to life at PSG.

Peter Gulacsi is a terrific goalkeeper and would take this place against many other teams. But when Gianluigi Donnarumma is also in the hat, it's difficult to choose Gulacsi over the Italian.

After six impressive seasons at AC Milan, where he propelled himself to stardom, the 22-year-old joined PSG this summer. The Euro 2020 winner has taken to his new surroundings like a fish to water.

Praised for his physical strengths, technical abilities, composure in goal and excellent reflexes, Donnarumma is widely hailed as one of the best in the business.

AiScore @aiscoreofficial 🇮🇹 Gianluigi Donnarumma at EURO 2020 :

🏆 Champion

✅ 3 clean sheets

✅ Player of the Tournament

He kept a clean sheet against Manchester City on his Champions League debut last month. Donnarumma will now gun for a repeat against Leipzig on Tuesday.

