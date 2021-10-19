PSG vs RB Leipzig: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of important fixtures as PSG take on RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The two teams find themselves at opposite ends of Group A and will want to win this game.

RB Leipzig are rooted to the bottom of their group at the moment and have failed to justify their potential in the UEFA Champions League so far. The German outfit suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Club Brugge last month and cannot afford another poor result this week.

PSG, on the other hand, have built one of the best squads in Europe this season and will be intent on securing a historic treble. The French giants have a few issues to solve at the moment but will take plenty of heart from their 2-0 victory against Pep Guardiola's impressive Manchester City side.

PSG vs RB Leipzig Team News

PSG have built an excellent squad this year

PSG

Neymar has picked up an injury over the past week and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Mauro Icardi is also unavailable for personal reasons and could be excluded from the squad.

Lionel Messi did not feature in Ligue 1 over the weekend and is set to lead the line alongside Kylian Mbappe against RB Leipzig. Sergio Ramos and Keylor Navas have made progress with their recoveries but might not feature in this game.

Injured: Neymar, Leandro Paredes

Doubtful: Keylor Navas, Sergio Ramos, Mauro Icardi

Suspended: Angel Di Maria

RB Leipzig have a point to prove

RB Leipzig

Dani Olmo has been excellent in recent months but has been ruled out this week with an injury. In his absence, the likes of Emil Forsberg and Christopher Nkunku will need to step up and make their mark in this match.

Marcel Halstenberg is also injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. RB Leipzig have an impressive squad and will likely set up on the counter against a formidable PSG outfit.

Injured: Dani Olmo, Marcel Halstenberg

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between PSG and RB Leipzig kick off?

India: 20th October 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 19th October 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 19th October 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs RB Leipzig on TV?

India: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

USA: TUDN

UK: BT Sport 3

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs RB Leipzig?

India: SonyLIV, JioTV

Also Read

USA: Paramount+, PrendeTV

UK: BT Sport

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi