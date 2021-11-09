PSG vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Women's Champions League features another set of intriguing clashes this week as Real Madrid lock horns with PSG on Tuesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Real Madrid have made important strides over the past year but remain in a lowly 11th place in the league. The Spanish outfit has made a good start to its European campaign but is set to face a litmus test this week.

PSG are a bonafide European giant and will likely contend for the Champions League trophy this season. The Parisians are tied at the top of the league table with Lyon and have maintained a flawless domestic record so far this season.

PSG Féminines @PSG_Feminines



Réservez dès a présent votre 🎟 pour venir soutenir nos joueuses ⬇️

bit.ly/3bE4uYc Rendez-vous mardi au 𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘤 𝘥𝘦𝘴 𝘗𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴 pour affronter le @realmadridfem en #UCWL Réservez dès a présent votre 🎟 pour venir soutenir nos joueuses ⬇️ Rendez-vous mardi au 𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘤 𝘥𝘦𝘴 𝘗𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴 pour affronter le @realmadridfem en #UCWL 🏆Réservez dès a présent votre 🎟 pour venir soutenir nos joueuses ⬇️bit.ly/3bE4uYc https://t.co/0gY4skiEQ2

PSG vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid are relatively new to the UEFA Women's Champions League and have never played an official game against PSG. The Spaniards have had their problems this season and have plenty of work to do this week.

PSG can be unstoppable on their day and are in impressive form at the moment. The Parisians are seasoned campaigners in the Champions League and will be intent on proving their mettle against Real Madrid.

PSG form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Real Madrid form guide: W-W-L-W-W

PSG vs Real Madrid Team News

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

PSG have a fully-fit squad to choose from this week and cannot afford to underestimate their opponents. The French outfit has an excellent squad and will name a strong team on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid need to win this game

Real Madrid

Aurelie Kaci, Kosovare Asllani, and Marta Cardona are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Athenea Del Castillo and Lucia Rodriguez were benched over the weekend and should get a start against PSG.

Injured: Aurelie Kaci, Kosovare Asllani, Marta Cardona

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Barbora Votikova; Ashley Lawrence, Amanda Ilestedt, Paulina Dudek, Sakina Karachaoui; Aminata Diallo, Kheira Hamraoui, Sara Dabritz; Kadidiatou Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Sandy Baltimore

Real Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Misa Rodriguez ; Ivana Andres, Rocio Galvez, Claudia Florentino; Kenti Robles, Lorena Navarro, Claudia Zornoza, Olga Carmona, Lucia Rodriguez; Caroline Moller, Athenea Del Castillo

PSG vs Real Madrid Prediction

PSG have excelled so far this season and will want to extend their dominance to the UEFA Women's Champions League. The likes of Baltimore and Katoto have been impressive for their side and will need to step up in this fixture.

Real Madrid have worked on their squad over the past year but will need to play out of their skins in this match. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Real Madrid

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi