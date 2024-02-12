PSG vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2024

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will invite Real Sociedad to the Parc des Princes in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

The hosts had a relatively poor run in the group stage by their standards and made it to the knockout stage for the 12th consecutive campaign thanks to a better goal difference over AC Milan. Both teams had eight points from six games, and the French giants managed to finish second in the Group F table, ahead of the seven-time winners.

The visitors finished as the Group D toppers, ahead of last season's runners-up Inter Milan. They enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stage with three wins and draws apiece.

The hosts head into the match on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have won seven of their eight games in 2024 thus far. They made it three wins on the trot on Saturday, recording a 3-1 home win over Lille in Ligue 1, thanks to goals from Gonçalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last four games. They suffered their first defeat in seven games on Saturday, falling to a 1-0 home loss to Osasuna in La Liga.

PSG vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

PSG have suffered just one defeat at home in all competitions this season and have scored at least twice in 14 of their 16 home games.

Real Sociedad have a decent away record this season, suffering three defeats in 21 games across all competitions. They have kept clean sheets in nine of their last 11 away games and have failed to score four times in that period as well.

PSG vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Les Parisiens have enjoyed a good run of form recently, winning eight of their last nine games in all competitions. Their two wins in the group stage of the Champions League were registered at home, where they kept clean sheets and will look to build on that form.

There are no fresh absentees for head coach Luis Enrique and he is expected to welcome back Kylian Mbappe into the starting XI after he was rested against Lille on Saturday with an ankle injury.

La Real have endured a four-game winless run in all competitions, though three games have ended in goalless draws. They have failed to score in these games as well and will need to work on their attacking output. Captain and top scorer Mikel Oyarzabal is struggling with a knee injury and is not in contention to start here, which adds to their goalscoring struggles.

They had the best defensive record in the group stage of the Champions League, conceding just twice and keeping four clean sheets in six games. Two of their three wins in the group stage came in their travels, and they kept three clean sheets in as many away games, so will look to build on that form.

Nonetheless, considering the hosts' current form and a healthy squad for the match, they are expected to record a win, and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: PSG 2-0 Real Sociedad

PSG vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score or assist any time - Yes