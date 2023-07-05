PSG want to activate €6 million buy-back clause for ex-player this summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly decided to activate the €6 million buy-back clause to re-sign PSV Eindhoven star Xavi Simons.

Simons, 20, has been a hot topic of conversation since finishing past season with a flourish at the Philips Stadion. He helped his club lift two trophies, registering 22 goals and providing 12 assists in 48 matches.

Due to his stellar debut season at PSV, Simons' former club were said to be in the process of deciding whether to trigger his existing clause.

Now, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG have opted to trigger the versatile attacker's buy-back clause this summer. However, the player has control over the final decision of re-joining the Parisians.

Simons, whose deal is set to expire in June 2027, has to communicate within the next 25 days whether he is willing to re-join the French club.

Should the Netherlands international move back to his boyhood club this summer, he could prove to be a fine signing for them. He would provide competition to the likes of Neymar Jr. and Marco Asensio.

However, earlier last month, Romano reported that Simons has also emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United and Arsenal. He has also attracted attention from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Brighton & Hove Albion of late.

According to Transfermarkt, Simons is currently valued at €40 million.

Napoli earmark PSG star as target: Reports

According to Fichajes, Napoli have identified PSG striker Mauro Icardi as an ideal successor to Victor Osimhen. But, they are likely to battle it out with Galatasaray for the Argentine star's signature this summer.

Napoli are said to be preparing for a future without Osimhen, who has been linked with PSG, Manchester United and Bayern Munich so far.

Icardi, who is in the final year of his PSG contract, could prove to be a fine signing for Napoli should he join them. He would compete with Giovanni Simeone and Giacomo Raspadori as the club's main striker.

Earlier this week, agent Wanda Nara hinted at a potential return to the Serie A for her husband. She revealed to Gente (h/t Football Italia):

"I don't dwell too much on the nostalgia for the life I had in Italy as I know that we will come back, it is a country where we were happy."

Earlier last season, the former Inter Milan and Sampdoria man relished a fine time on loan at Galatasaray. He guided them to the Super Lig title, registering 22 goals and seven assists in 24 league appearances.

