Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly identified Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe should he leave the club.

The Frenchman is still under contract with the Parisians until 2025 after signing a three-year extension last summer, amid interest from Real Madrid.

Despite the short-term commitment, there are still fears around the club that Mbappe could leave in the near future.

While there aren't many players who could replace the forward, like-for-like, the Ligue 1 giants are getting ready for any eventuality.

One player who they have now identified as a suitable option to replace Mbappe is Brazilian winger Vinicius, as seen in Fichajes.

The Los Blancos winger is widely regarded as one of the best young players in world football. His value has continued to increase judging by his performances for club side Real Madrid.

He finished eighth in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings, just two spots behind PSG forward Mbappe.

Both players are known for their explosive style of play on the wings, as well as their ability to take on opposing defenders with ease. It's no surprise that PSG have identified Vinicius as a possible replacement for the Frenchman.

The Brazilian has registered 47 goals and 48 assists in 197 games for the Spanish side.

However, one major challenge the French club may encounter should they decide to make a move for the Brazilian is his untouchable status at Real Madrid.

The winger is considered very crucial to their long-term project at the Santiago Bernabeu. To make matters worse, he currently has an astronomical release clause in the region of £860 million in his contract.

Christophe Galtier reacts to Mbappe's stunning display for PSG against Pays de Cassel

The France international grabbed all the headlines during his club's impressive 7-0 away thrashing of lowly-rated French side Pays de Cassel in the French Cup on January 23.

Mbappe was in a vintage mood as he scored five goals during their resounding victory in their Coupe de France Round of 16 clash.

The most he’s ever scored in a match in his career! MBAPPE SCORES HIS FIFTH GOAL OF THE GAMEThe most he’s ever scored in a match in his career! MBAPPE SCORES HIS FIFTH GOAL OF THE GAME 😱The most he’s ever scored in a match in his career! https://t.co/LYJgX0sfHD

By doing so, he became the very first PSG player to score five goals in a single official game.

Speaking after the match as reported by Goal, head coach Gatiler stated that Mbappe is a goalscorer and is obsessed with scoring. In his words,

"Kylian Mbappe is a goalscorer, he is obsessed with goals and attacking. I'm not going to say that he's going to gain confidence [from scoring five goals], but he is up to his standard."

Mbappe now has a combined total of 25 goals scored in 24 games in all competitions for PSG this season. His eight goals for France at the FIFA World Cup puts his combined tally for club and country at 33 goals.

