PSG: Weekly wages of Lionel Messi, Neymar and other first-team stars revealed | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are one of the wealthiest and strongest football clubs in the world. They also have one of the most star-studded squads in the world. Now that the Parisiens have roped in Lionel Messi, it's difficult to find another European club that has as many high-profile stars as they do.

PSG have the highest wage bill of all sporting teams on the planet

PSG have made some serious acquisitions this summer transfer window. They've been very tactful with their business as well. They've signed Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Lionel Messi this summer.

Except for Hakimi, all four players were free-agents which means that PSG haven't had to break the bank in terms of transfer fees.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the weekly wages of Paris Saint-Germain players.

#17 Abdou Diallo - £90,000 per week

Centre-back Abdou Diallo joined Paris Saint-Germain from Borussia Dortmund on a deal worth €32 million. He made a total of 36 appearances for PSG across all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

Diallo is pretty technically and tactically adept. He can play as a full-back or as a defensive midfielder as well. The Senegalese international earns £90,000 per week at PSG.

#16 Julian Draxler - £125,000 per week

PSG signed Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2017 for £36 million. Draxler has had his moments in a PSG shirt but he has not exactly been able to nail down a starting spot yet.

The 27-year-old made 34 appearances across all competitions for PSG in the 2020-21 season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists. He earns £125,000 per week.

#15 Ander Herrera - £140,000 per week

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera brings a lot of bite to PSG's midfield. During their injury crisis in the 2020-21 season, Herrera's services proved to be of great value.

He was also signed as a free-agent. Herrera made 45 appearances in the 2020-21 season across all competitions and earns £140,000 per week.

#14 Leandro Paredes - £140,000 per week

Leandro Paredes was roped in from Zenit St. Petersburg in 2019 on a deal worth €40 million. The defensive midfielder has not had the best of seasons and made just 16 starts for PSG in Ligue 1 last term.

Paredes makes £140,000 per week in wages at PSG.

#13 Achraf Hakimi - £160,000 per week

Inter Milan's financial troubles have forced them to part with a few of their best players this summer. Prominent among those players is right-back Achraf Hakimi, who was signed for €60 million.

Hakimi is certain to improve PSG. The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2026 and he earns £160,000 per week.

