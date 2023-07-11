PSG willing to do everything in their power to get Kylian Mbappe to sign contract extension - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to do everything they can to get Kylian Mbappe to sign a contract extension amidst reports of a move to Real Madrid, as per RMC journalists Arthur Perrot and Loic Briley.

Mbappe has been a mainstay player for the Paris-based club since 2017, but the French international is now looking to move out. His contract expires in 2024 and he has been heavily linked to a move to Real Madrid. However, PSG still hope they can convince him to stay in Paris.

PSGhub @PSGhub ) JUST IN: PSG want to do everything in their power to secure an extension for Kylian Mbappe until 2025. The two parties will soon sit down for talks. @ArthurPerrot ) JUST IN: PSG want to do everything in their power to secure an extension for Kylian Mbappe until 2025. The two parties will soon sit down for talks. @loicbriley (🌕) JUST IN: PSG want to do everything in their power to secure an extension for Kylian Mbappe until 2025. The two parties will soon sit down for talks. @loicbriley @ArthurPerrot 🚨🇫🇷 https://t.co/cbUdR3OBiZ

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the PSG president, has said the door is open for Mbappe to sign a new contract, but only if he does so within the next two weeks. The 24-year-old forward has not made his decision public, leaving the club's leadership uncertain.

In a letter to Mbappe's family, the French club outlined their desire to keep him at the Parc des Princes. They have offered him a new contract that would make him one of the highest-paid players in the world. French President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly expressed his desire to watch Mbappe play for the French club only, despite active interest from Real Madrid.

Mbappe is currently on holiday, but is expected to return to Paris next week to discuss his future at the French capital. The club's hierarchy is confident they can convince him to stay and are prepared to do whatever it takes to make that happen.

Real Madrid's interest has intensified after Karim Benzema's departure from the Spanish club. Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and president Florentino Perez view Mbappe as their new superstar signing. However, with the transfer market still open, Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga involving Real Madrid and the French club could take any turn.

PSG linked with Victor Osimhen, but Napoli's President says he expects the Nigerian striker to stay

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. However, the Italian club's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has stated that he expects the striker to stay at the club next season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🎙️ Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis: “Osimhen? The only club that could afford him is PSG. So, if Nasser Al-Khelaïfi wants to spend €200m, we wait and then evaluate.



Personally I think he’ll stay.”



(Source: Sport Mediaset) 🎙️ Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis: “Osimhen? The only club that could afford him is PSG. So, if Nasser Al-Khelaïfi wants to spend €200m, we wait and then evaluate. Personally I think he’ll stay.”(Source: Sport Mediaset) https://t.co/WnxRNopMP0

De Laurentiis said that PSG are the only club who can afford a move for Osimhen as it would cost around €200 million. He said:

''Osimhen? The only club that could afford him is PSG. So, if Nasser Al-Khelaïfi wants to spend €200m, we wait and then evaluate. Personally I think he’ll stay.''

The French club is expected to enter the market for a new forward if Mbappe decides to leave this summer. Osimhen is one of the finest young strikers in Europe, who is coming off an incredible season in which he led Napoli to the Serie A title.

However, De Laurentiis is determined to keep Osimhen at Napoli and said he will only sell him if PSG meet his asking price.

Poll : 0 votes