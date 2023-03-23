PSG willing to part ways with player signed in the summer amid interest from Liverpool: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly prepared to offload Renato Sanches this summer amid transfer interest from the likes of Liverpool.

Sanches joined PSG from Lille for £12m last summer. However, he has failed to make an impression upon head coach Christophe Galtier this season.

The right-footed central midfielder is good at driving with the ball. He has scored two goals for the Parisian club in 20 appearances. He has just had 652 minutes of action, averaging 32 minutes per game.

The presence of midfielders like Vitinha, Carlos Soler, and Fabian Ruiz has reduced Sanches' role to that of a substitute.

Benfica could be the option to sign the former Portuguese player on loan.

Reports (90min) have now emerged that PSG is willing to sell Sanches in the upcoming summer. Several Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be aware of the situation, with the Reds reported to have developed a concrete interest.

Sanches joined PSG last summer, with his current contract running till 2027. Having previously played in the Premier League for Swansea City during the 2017-18 season (where he failed to impress), Sanches will be keen to correct his reputation back in England, should he get the opportunity next season.

Liverpool are reportedly in the market for multiple midfielders in a bid to revamp the middle of their park. The Reds have reportedly targeted several others midfielders as well like Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, and Joao Palhinha.

On top of Premier League interest, Sanches has also attracted interest from Serie A. AC Milan is said to be keen on his services.

Former Liverpool star urges PSG ace Kylian Mbappe to be 'good boy' and join the Reds

Perhaps more than Sanches what Liverpool will enjoy is the signature of PSG ace Kylian Mbappe. The French forward, who has registered 39 goals and assists in 33 games is always a popular name in the transfer rumor mill.

Speaking to bettingsites.co.uk, former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse shared his two cents on Kylian Mbappe's immediate future. He said:

"Mbappe said himself that he wants to win titles and big trophies but by that, he means the Champions League. He's not going to lie to anyone – he wants to lift that trophy. Mbappe is a player who deserves to play big nights and Champions League football – but, even though PSG will be playing in the competition for many years to come, I don't think the current side is strong enough to win it."

Urging Mbappe to join the Anfield outfit, Cisse continued:

"I'd love to see Mbappe at Anfield. I think Mbappe is made for English football. I know he loves Real Madrid and has been linked with them, and I think he wants to go. But to see him at Anfield – he would cause a lot of damage in the Premier League. Mbappe's mum loves Liverpool – as a good boy you have to listen to your mum!"

