PSG willing to pay €100m to sign Real Madrid summer target - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly willing to rival Spanish giants Real Madrid for the services of Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer, according to El Nacional.

The cold war between both cubs is expected to reach new heights, as PSG are now willing to offer well up to €100 million to sign the English striker.

Recall that Kane has been identified as the man to fill the vacancy left by French striker Karim Benzema. The latter left Madrid on a free transfer to sign with Saudi Arabian club side Al-Ittihad.

Benzema's exit has now necessitated the need for Real Madrid to bring in a top centre-forward this summer ahead of next season. As such, the Spurs' striker Kane has been touted as the ideal option to fill the void.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos aren't expected to have a free run at the 29-year-old's signature, as European rivals PSG have now indicated an interest in the player.

The latest twist seems to come on the back of Real Madrid being linked with Paris Saint-Germain's star player Kylian Mbappe. This was after the French superstar made his decision about not extending his stay at the club.

The latest development now means that Les Parisiens may be forced to sell the 24-year-old forward this summer or stand the risk of losing him for free when his contract runs out in 2024.

As such, PSG themselves are also lining up a transfer replacement, with Kane now believed the right man to lead their attack next season.

The French giants also have the financial muscle to tempt Spurs into selling the Englishman and are willing to offer well up to €100 million for his services.

It's left to be seen as to which of the two heavyweights will succeed in their attempt to land the prolific Tottenham striker this summer.

How did PSG and Real Madrid target Harry Kane perform for Spurs last season?

Kane against Leeds United - Premier League

The 29-year-old forward is widely regarded as one of Europe's most-prolific strikers and his numbers during the just concluded 2022-23 football campaign justifies such claim.

Kane bagged an impressive total of 32 goals across all competitions for Spurs last season. 30 of those strikes came in the Premier League, where he finished second, behind Erling Haaland (36), on the top scorer's chart.

