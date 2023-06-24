PSG wish Lionel Messi on his birthday with a special video despite his parting message to Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have posted a special birthday video for Lionel Messi despite the Argentine icon's remarks to Kylian Mbappe after leaving the Ligue 1 giants.

The 58-second video is a montage of some of Messi's best moments at the Parc des Princes. It was released on the club's official Twitter account in dedication to the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's 36th birthday:

"Happy birthday Leo."

This comes following Lionel Messi's decision to leave PSG and join MLS side Inter Miami. He snubbed the opportunity to sign a new deal and leaves the Parisians as a two-time Ligue 1 champion. He scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 games across competitions.

However, the iconic forward hasn't left ceremoniously amid a tense relationship with sections of the Parc des Princes fanbase. He also sent his former teammate Kylian Mbappe some advice regarding leaving the French giants.

Defensa Central claims that Messi took a did at his former club by telling Mbappe:

“I’d rather you go to Barça but, if you want to go to Madrid, do it. You deserve a real project: a winning project.”

The PSG striker is being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. Some reports claim that Los Blancos have already reached an agreement with the Parisians over a €250 million deal for the France captain.

Kylian Mbappe infuriated the Ligue 1 champions when he sent them a letter confirming his intentions not to extend his contract. His current deal expires next year and the Parisians are seemingly ready to cash in.

Kylian Mbappe defends Lionel Messi over criticism during his time at PSG

Messi was defended by his former Parisian teammate.

Kylian Mbappe surprisingly leaped to Lionel Messi's defense following the Argentine icon's departure from PSG.

The Frenchman took aim at the French media and those in the country who criticized Messi. The Parisian forward said he couldn't believe the relief that many have displayed seeing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner depart:

““He’s one of greatest player in the history of football. It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves. I don't quite understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone. He didn't get the respect he deserved in France.”

Lionel Messi had a topsy-turvy spell at the Parc des Princes, never looking truly comfortable in the French capital. Some of his performances weren't of his usual high standards which led to backlash from fans and the media.

The legendary forward's frosty relationship with the Ligue 1 giants' fans was also an issue for the club. He was booed on several occasions during his two years in Paris.

