PSG Women vs Bayern Women Prediction and Betting Tips | November 23rd 2023

PSG Women and Bayern Women will battle for three points in the marquee game this week in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The home side claimed a 2-1 victory over Fleury 91 at the same venue in the Division 1 Féminine at the same venue over the weekend. Mary-Antoinette and Ewelina Kamczyk scored first-half goals to ensure the scores were level at 1-1 at the break. Jackie Groenen scored a last-gasp winner in the seventh minute of injury time to help the capital side claim maximum points.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, saw off Werder Bremen with a routine 2-0 away victory in the Frauen-Bundesliga. Magdalena Eriksson and Katharina Naschenweng scored first-half goals to help the Bavarians leave with the victory.

Alexander Straus' side will turn their focus back to the continent where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to AS Roma. PSG's opening game saw them suffer a shock 2-0 defeat away to Ajax.

The loss left the Parisians at the bottom of Group C on zero points. Bayern Munich are joint second on one point.

PSG Women vs Bayern Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides. PSG have three wins to their name while Bayern were victorious twice.

The two sides squared off in the quarterfinal of the 2021-22 Champions League, with Bayern progressing with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

The last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in 10 games they have played in all competitions this season, winning seven and drawing three.

Four of PSG's last five competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

PSG Women vs Bayern Women Prediction

PSG and Bayern were the two favorites to advance from this group but results from matchday one have shown that things might not be as straightforward as expected.

PSG cannot afford to lose a second consecutive game as that would leave them playing catch-up at the early stage.

There is little to choose from between the two sides on paper and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: PSG 2-2 Bayern

PSG Women vs Bayern Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals