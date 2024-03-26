PSG Women vs Hacken Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28th 2024 

PSG Women will welcome Hacken Women to Parc des Princes for the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie on Thursday.

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 away win over Montpellier in Division 1 Féminine over the weekend. Jade Le Guilly, Korbin Alert and Tabitha Chawinga all scored for the capital side while Kethna Louis scored a late consolation strike for Montpellier.

Hacken, meanwhile, thrashed Krinstianstad 7-2 at home in the Svenska Cupen. Johanna Sorensen, and Felicia Schroder scored a goal each in the rout while Rasul Kafaji Rosa, Monica Jusu Bah and Anna Anvegard scored braces.

The Wasps will turn their focus to the continent, where they will attempt to overturn the 2-1 deficit they suffered at home to PSG in the first leg in Goteborg. Whoever advances in this tie will face either Benfica or Lyon in the last four.

PSG Women vs Hacken Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. PSG were victorious on all three previous occasions.

Tabitha Chawinga has scored in each of her last six games for PSG (a total of eight goals).

Four of Hacken's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Seventeen of PSG's last 19 games have produced three goals or more.

PSG are unbeaten in their last 21 games across competitions, winning 17 matches in this sequence, including the last seven on the bounce.

PSG Women vs Hacken Women Prediction

PSG narrowly edged out their Swedish hosts in the first leg to gain a one-goal advantage. The Parisians have not lost a game in any competition for over four months and are heavily fancied to complete the job in front of their fans.

Hacken have started the new domestic season with three emphatic victories in the cup. They also pushed PSG all the way in the first leg and remain in the tie despite their loss at home.

The hosts' impressive run of form means they enter the game as overwheliming favorites. We are backing Les Rouge-et-Bleu to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: PSG Women 3-1 Hacken Women

PSG Women vs Hacken Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSG Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSG to score in both halves

Tip 5 - Tabitha Chawinga to score at any time