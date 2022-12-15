PSG Women vs Real Madrid Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16, 2022 

PSG and Real Madrid will battle for three points on matchday five of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Friday (December 16).

The hosts are coming off a hard-fought 1-0 win at Lyon in a top-of-the-table clash in the French league last weekend. Kadidiatou Diani scored the winner in the 87th minute.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, also triumphed by the same scoreline over city rivals Atletico Madrid at home. Kathellen scored the winner seven minutes from time.

They will turn their attention to the continent, where they sit in third spot in Group A, having garnered five points from four games. PSG occupy second spot with seven points, three behind table-toppers Chelsea.

PSG Women vs Real Madrid Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams.They were paired in Group B of the competition last season, where PSG won both fixtures with a 6-0 aggregate scoreline.

They could not be separated in a goalless draw in October on matchday two.

PSG are on a nine-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning their last six games.

Nine of PSG's last ten games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Four of Real Madrid's last six games have produced two goals or fewer.

Five of PSG's last seven games have produced at least three goals.

PSG Women vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid's hopes of qualification for the knockouts hangs in the balance, and a failure to win here could see them eliminated.

PSG, meanwhile, have an edge, and a victory will see them progress to the next round. The hosts are on a positive run of form with their win over Lyon last weekend likely to have boosted their confidence.

Both teams have enough quality to score and are likely to go all out for victory. However, PSG should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: PSG Women 2-1 Real Madrid Women

PSG Women vs Real Madrid Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSG to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSG to score 2+ goals

