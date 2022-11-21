PSG Women vs Vllaznia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | November 23, 2022 

PSG Women and Vllaznia Women will battle for three points in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday (November 23).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 victory at Bordeaux in the French League. Kadidiatou Diani, Sandy Baltimore and Oriane Jean-Francoise found the back of the net.

Vllaznia, meanwhile, have not been in action since an embarrassing 8-0 defeat at Chelsea in the Champions League. Sam Kerr scored four goals in that game, while Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick to inspire the Blues to a resounding win.

The defeat left the Albanians rooted to the bottom of Group A, and they're yet to register their first points or score after two games. PSG, meanwhile, are third with one point from two games.

PSG Women vs Vllaznia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

PSG are on a four-game unbeaten run, winning two and drawing as many since their 1-0 defeat against Chelsea in Octpber.

Vllaznia have lost both their Champions League games this season by an aggregate scoreline of 10-0.

Four of PSG's last five games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

PSG have scored at least twice in five of their six home games across competitions this season.

PSG are winless in their last two games in front of their fans.

PSG Women vs Vllaznia Women Prediction

PSG are already off the pace in the race to qualify for the knockouts, so they cannot afford any more slip-ups.

Their double-header against Vllaznia could be crucial to their qualification hopes, and the Parisians are unlikely to slip up against a side they're expected to beat comfortably.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. The hosts should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSG Women 5-0 Vllaznia Women

PSG Women vs Vllaznia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSG to win

Tip 2 - PSG to win the first half

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - PSG to win both halves

Tip 5 - PSG to score 3+ goals

