PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops as super-sub Luuk de Jong downs the Gunners in a stunning second-half display | Europa League 2022-23

Arsenal were defeated 2-0 by PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on Thursday, October 27. The result sees the Gunners remain in top spot in the group with 12 points from five games, with PSV two points behind.

The Gunners entered this contest having defeated the same opponent 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium last week. Granit Xhaka was the star as he scored the only goal of the match to secure victory.

The visitors already had 12 points from their four games prior to kick-off and had confirmed their spot in the knockout rounds. However, a positive result in the Netherlands would ensure they finish the group stages in the top spot. Mikel Arteta fielded a strong lineup for this game.

Arsenal @Arsenal

🧱 Saliba and Holding start at the back

Martinelli's milestone appearance



Here's how we line up to face PSV 🧤 Ramsdale makes European debut🧱 Saliba and Holding start at the backMartinelli's milestone appearanceHere's how we line up to face PSV 🧤 Ramsdale makes European debut🧱 Saliba and Holding start at the back💯 Martinelli's milestone appearanceHere's how we line up to face PSV 👇 https://t.co/hFdC3kicuF

Arsenal started the game well as they tried to keep the ball for longer spells and invited PSV onto them. They passed the ball around well in midfield as Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard made good forward runs.

However, the game's first big chance fell to the hosts. Cody Gakpo made a run behind the Gunners' defense and was played through, scoring with a lovely dink. The goal was ruled out, however, as he was offside in the build-up.

Arsenal had a couple of chances for themselves but failed to register a decent attempt on goal. Gabriel Martinelli fired his shot into the crowd while Nketiah fired a tame attempt straight at the 'keeper.

Xavi Simons scored just before half-time after navigating through a sea of bodies. Hwoever, Anwar El Ghazi was offside in the build-up and the goal was cancelled as the teams went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Arsenal @Arsenal We're level at the break ⚖️ We're level at the break ⚖️

PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy made one change during the break as he brought Luuk de Jong on for El Ghazi. The hosts made a good start to the second half as they looked to put their two disallowed goals behind them. They scored a deserved go-ahead goal just 11 minutes after the restart. Joey Veerman fired the ball into the top-right corner following an assist from de Jong.

The hosts doubled their lead just eight minutes later as de Jong continued to perform at the top level. He latched on to Gakpo's corner following a mistake by Aaron Ramsdale and scored to make it 2-0 after 63 minutes. Arteta then subbed Gabriel Jesus on to try and find a way back into the game.

Both managers made a host of changes as they looked to change the game. However, PSV held onto their two-goal lead as they defeated Arsenal comfortably in the end.

That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Joey Veerman

Joey Veerman had a good game in midfield for PSV as he scored with a sublime finish to give his team the lead over Arsenal shortly after play resumed following half-time. Substitute Luuk de Jong squared the ball to Veerman, who took a deft touch before smashing into the top-right corner of the net to make it 1-0 after 55 minutes.

#4. Flop - Edward Nketiah

Edward Nketiah struggled as Arsenal's lone striker as he was unable to find space to operate. PSV's defenders did well to thwart him and isolate him, forcing Nketiah into tight spaces where the ball wouldn't be passed to him. He attempted four shots but was unable to beat the 'keeper.

#3. Hit - Fabio Vieira

Vieira had a good game and was arguably Arsenal's best player in this game. He played two key passes, one accurate cross and six accurate long balls. He also won all four of his duels, completed one successful dribble and attempted one shot off target.

#2. Flop - Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale had a game to forget in what was his first-ever game in European competitions. He made a telling error for PSV's second goal as he came for a cross and lost track of the ball. Luuk de Jong capitalized on Ramsdale's positioning error and calmly converted to make it 2-0 after 63 minutes.

#1. Hit - Luuk de Jong

Luuk de Jong was brought on by Ruud van Nistelrooy as a half-time substitute as the hosts looked to capitalize on their performance. He provided an assist shortly after coming on and capped that off with a goal just eight minutes later.

De Jong's presence kept Arsenal's defenders occupied as he used his physique well to shield the ball. Overall, he was the game-changer and the match-winner for the Dutch side tonight.

Poll : 0 votes