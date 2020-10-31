PSV Eindhoven vs Ado Den Haag prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

PSV Eindhoven will welcome Ado Den Haag to the Philips Stadion on Sunday, with three points at stake in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The hosts currently sit third on the standings, having picked up 13 points from six games, while Ado Den Haag are struggling in 15th place and are staring down the barrel of relegation.

PSV Eindhoven were impressive in their 2-1 win away to Omonia Nicosia, while Ado Den Haag were 5-3 victors against Sparta Rotterdam in the KNVB Beker Cup.

PSV Eindhoven vs Ado Den Haag Head-to-Head

The two teams have met on 28 previous occasions and rather unsurprisingly, their head-to-head record is extremely lopsided in favour of PSV.

The Red and Whites have 23 victories to their name, scoring 86 goals and conceding 19, while Ado Den Haag have a solitary win recorded. Four previous matches ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent clash came in February when PSV Eindhoven ran rampant in a 3-0 away victory.

PSV Eindhoven form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Ado Den Haag form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

PSV Eindhoven vs Ado Den Haag Team News

PSV

The hosts have been ravaged by several positive COVID-19 tests in recent weeks and have a severely depleted squad for the visit of Ado Den Haag.

Nick Viergever, Denzel Dumfries, Joël Piroe, Timo Baumgartl, Maxime Delanghe, Pablo Rosario, and Cody Gakpo all tested positive for coronavirus and will be sidelined for the next few weeks, while Maximiliano Romero (knee) is also ruled out.

Armando Obispo and Erick Gutierrez are both doubts for the clash but there are no suspension concerns for PSV Eindhoven.

Injuries: Nick Viergever, Denzel Dumfries, Joël Piroe, Timo Baumgartl, Maxime Delanghe, Pablo Rosario, Cody Gakpo, Maximiliano Romero

Doubtful: Armando Obispo, Erick Gutierrez

Suspension: None

Ado Den Haag

The visitors have Peet Bijen ruled out with an ankle injury, while Ravel Morrison is a doubt for the fixture. There are no suspension concerns for Ado Den Haag.

Injury: Peet Bijen

Doubtful: Ravel Morrison

Suspension: None

PSV Eindhoven vs Ado Den Haag Predicted XI

PSV Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo; Philipp Max, Olivier Boscagli, Jordan Teze, Philipp Max; Mauro Junior, Ryan Thomas, Adrian Fein, Mohamed Ihatteren; Donyel Malen, Noni Madueke

Ado Den Haag Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukk Koopmans; Lassana Faye, Shaquile Pinas, Ramon Leeuwin, Milan van Ewijk; John Goossens, Dante Rigo, Kees de Boer; Amar Catic, Jonas Arweiler, David Philipp

PSV Eindhoven vs Ado Den Haag Prediction

The absence of several key first-team players could be detrimental to PSV, and this coupled with their recent away trip to Cyprus in the Europa League could lead to fatigue.

The hosts currently sit two points behind table-toppers and rivals Ajax Amsterdam and will be keen to avoid any further slip-ups in their quest to reclaim the league title.

Ado Den Haag, on the other hand, are currently embroiled in a relegation dogfight but are unlikely to get anything from a vastly superior PSV side.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Ado Den Haag