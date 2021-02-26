PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie is back in action this weekend with a high-octane fixture as Ajax take on PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this match.

Ajax are currently at the top of the Eredivisie standings and hold a six-point lead over PSV Eindhoven. The reigning Dutch champions edged Sparta Rotterdam to a 4-2 victory last weekend and will be confident ahead of this game.

PSV Eindhoven have an outside chance of winning the league title this season and will need to win this match. The home side eased past Vitesse in its previous game and will need to be at its best against the best team in the Netherlands.

'Het zal een heel sterk team zijn.'

PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Ajax and PSV Eindhoven share an intriguing rivalry and have played a total of 51 matches against each other. Ajax have a slight edge and have won 21 games as opposed to PSV Eindhoven's 19 victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the quarter-finals of the KNVB Cup earlier this month. Ajax eked out a narrow 2-1 victory on the day and will be intent on winning this match.

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: W-D-W-L-W

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-W

PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Team News

PSV Eindhoven have a strong squad

PSV Eindhoven

Cody Gakpo, Maximiliano Romero, and Richard Ledezma are currently injured and have been ruled out of this match. Ibrahim Sangare is suspended at the moment and will also be unable to feature in this game.

Injured: Cody Gakpo, Maximiliano Romero, Richard Ledezma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ibrahim Sangare

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

Andre Onana has been slapped with a ban and is currently unavailable for selection. Nicolas Tagliafico and Noussair Mazraoui are carrying niggles at the moment and are unlikely to be risked against PSV Eindhoven.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Noussair Mazraoui, Nicolas Tagliafico

Suspended: Andre Onana

PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo; Philipp Max, Nick Viergever, Jordan Teze, Denzel Dumfries; Pablo Rosario, Olivier Boscagli, Ryan Thomas, Mario Gotze; Eran Zahavi, Donyell Malen

We have to be ready on Sunday. We'll never give up 🔴⚪

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg; Daley Blind, Lisandro Martinez, Jurrien Timber, Devyne Rensch; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; Antony, Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic; Sebastian Haller

PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Prediction

With the likes of Donyell Malen and Mario Gotze in their ranks, PSV Eindhoven can trouble the best sides in Europe and will be desperate for a victory in this fixture. The home side can be lethal on its day and has plenty to work to do to trouble the reigning champions.

Ajax have effectively managed their mid-season slump and are on yet another winning streak at the moment. Erik ten Hag's team in the better side on paper and holds a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Ajax

