PSV Eindhoven vs FC Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2022

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another round of matches this week as PSV Eindhoven lock horns with FC Zurich in an important clash at the Philips Stadion on Thursday.

PSV Eindhoven vs FC Zurich Preview

FC Zurich are currently rooted to the bottom of the Swiss Super League standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Winterthur last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

PSV Eindhoven are in third place in the Eredivisie table at the moment and have been impressive so far this year. The hosts edged Heerenveen to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

PSV Eindhoven vs FC Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSV Eindhoven have a slight edge over FC Zurich and have won two out of three matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Zurich's one victory.

PSV Eindhoven have defeated teams from Switzerland in all their home games in Europe so far, with their previous victory coming against FC Basel in the 2019-20 campaign.

FC Zurich's only away game in Europe against a Dutch opponent came against PSV Eindhoven in 1964 - they suffered a 1-0 defeat but secured a 3-2 aggregate victory.

PSV Eindhoven have lost two of their last four European matches at home - as many defeats as they had suffered in their 18 home games in Europe preceding this run.

FC Zurich have won only one game away from home in the UEFA Europa League and have lost their 13 other matches on the road in the competition.

PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo has managed three goals and one assist in the UEFA Europa League this season - the joint-highest number of goal contributions in the competition so far.

PSV Eindhoven vs FC Zurich Prediction

PSV Eindhoven have been impressive in the UEFA Europa League so far and will be intent on qualifying for the knock-outs. Cody Gakpo has been in impressive form this season and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

FC Zurich are struggling at the moment and will need to overcome their slump in the coming weeks. PSV Eindhoven are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-1 FC Zurich

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

PSV Eindhoven vs FC Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV Eindhoven

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSV Eindhoven to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cody Gakpo to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes