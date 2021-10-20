PSV Eindhoven vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as PSV Eindhoven take on Monaco on Thursday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Monaco are in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. Les Monegasques are yet to hit their stride this year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this week.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, are in second place in the Eredivisie league table and have been impressive over the past year. The Dutch giants eased past PEC Zwolle in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

PSV Eindhoven vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Monaco and PSV Eindhoven are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won two matches apiece out of six games played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2017 and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

PSV Eindhoven form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Monaco form guide: L-W-D-W-W

PSV Eindhoven vs Monaco Team News

PSV Eindhoven need to win this game

PSV Eindhoven

Richard Ledezma and Ritsu Doan are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Cody Gakpo has largely recovered from his concussion and should be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Richard Ledezma, Ritsu Doan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ibrahim Sangare

AS Monaco have a strong squad

AS Monaco

Cesc Fabregas and Djibril Sidibe are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Aleksandr Golovin is also struggling with his fitness and might not be able to recover in time for this match.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas, Djibril Sidibe

Doubtful: Aleksandr Golovin

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs Monaco Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel; Philipp Max, Olivier Boscagli, Andre Ramalho, Philipp Mwene; Marco van Ginkel, Davy Propper, Mario Gotze; Cody Gakpo, Noni Madueke, Eran Zahavi

Monaco Predicted XI (4-5-1): Alexander Nubel; Ismail Jakobs, Guillermo Maripan, Ruben Aguilar; Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Jean Lucas, Sofiane Diop, Krepin Diatta; Myron Boadu

PSV Eindhoven vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco have grown in stature under Niko Kovac but have not justified their potential so far this season. The French outfit has excellent players in its ranks and will need to adopt an aggressive system this week.

PSV Eindhoven have also been a European heavyweight in recent years and can be lethal on their day. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils on Thursday.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Monaco

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi