PSV Eindhoven vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Sociedad take on PSV Eindhoven on Thursday. Both teams can be impressive on their day and will want to win this game.

Real Sociedad have shown tremendous improvement over the past year and have excellent players in their ranks. La Real have not been at their best in La Liga this season and will need to step up in this match.

PSV Eindhoven were unable to wrest control of the Eredivisie last season and have a point to prove in this game. The Dutch giants eased past AZ Alkmaar last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

PSV Eindhoven vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have never faced PSV Eindhoven in an official fixture and will need to adapt to the Dutch side's approach. The Spanish outfit relies heavily on possession and will need to adopt an aggressive style this week.

PSV Eindhoven have the home crowd behind them on Thursday and can pack a punch on their day. The Dutchmen were unable to reach the UEFA Champions League and will be intent on making their mark in the Europa League.

PSV Eindhoven form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Real Sociedad form guide: W-W-W-L-L

PSV Eindhoven vs Real Sociedad Team News

PSV Eindhoven have a strong squad

PSV Eindhoven

Maximiliano Romero, Davy Propper, and Richard Ledezma are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this game. PSV Eindhoven have a good team and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this week.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero, Davy Propper, Richard Ledezma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, and Jon Guridi are injured and will be unable to play a part in this game. Asier Illarramendi is also yet to hit full fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Jon Guridi

Doubtful: Asier Illarramendi

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yvon Mvogo; Jordan Teze, Andre Ramalho, Armando Obispo, Philipp Max; Ibrahim Sangare, Marco van Ginkel, Mario Gotze; Noni Madueke, Eran Zahavi, Cody Gakpo

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mat Ryan; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak

PSV Eindhoven vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have recovered from their opening league defeat against Barcelona but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and David Silva can dominate proceedings on their day and will need to step up this week.

PSV Eindhoven have a point to prove on the European front and will need to be at their best on Thursday. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Real Sociedad

