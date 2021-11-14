Pulisic and USA teach Mexico a lesson in respect after latest victory in World Cup qualifiers

The USA went into Saturday’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifier against Mexico with a lot to prove. Not only were the Americans trailing El Tri by three points, but they also had to get some things off their chests.

The rivalry between the two nations has grown more intense in recent years, which made Guillermo Ochoa’s provoking pre-match comments very flaring.

The Mexico goalkeeper suggested that the USA were inferior to El Tri, while describing the Mexican national team as the standard that Gregg Berhalter’s side aims to reach.

“Mexico has been that mirror in which they [the United States] want to see themselves and reflect, what they want to copy,” the veteran goalkeeper said.

You could tell that the USA players took Ochoa’s statement personal and they responded with a professional performance that culminated in a 2-0 victory.

USA leave it late against Mexico

The Yanks have had a good record against Mexico in recent meetings but Saturday’s game was always going to be special due to what is at stake.

Despite making a shaky start, the USA handled the pressure well and finished the game strongly in the second half. Berhalter’s side created several good chances but lacked the cutting edge.

Christian Pulisic’s introduction in the 69th minute, though, changed the game. The Chelsea winger needed just five minutes on the pitch to make his presence felt.

Pulisic produced a smart header to put the USA in the lead before Weston McKennie wrapped up the result after scoring in the 85th minute. The Yanks left it late but they still got the job done in the end.

U.S. Soccer MNT @USMNT if you wanna make the world a better place,

take a look at yourself then make the change... if you wanna make the world a better place, take a look at yourself then make the change... https://t.co/ST7fa1e3hr

Pulisic and the Yanks teach Mexico a lesson in respect

Ochoa’s trash talk before the game clearly did not enthuse many Americans, but they had the last laugh after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Mexico.

When Pulisic scored, he decided to stick it in by displaying a piece of writing on his shirt which read: "The man in the mirror." It was the perfect ripost to Ochoa and everyone else who saw the USA as an inferior team.

The result was also the USA’s third straight victory over El Tri. But more importantly, the Yanks taught their rivals a lesson about respect on the pitch.

Berhalter and his side needed to make a statement and they did. Mexico may be the more successful team but the Americans are currently the better side.

“This was about going out and earning respect and I think we earned it today,” the US coach said after the game, as quoted by NBC Sports.

Pulisic added:

“We’ve earned respect the last couple of times we’ve played them. They understand what we’re about. We understand what they’re about. It’s what makes a great rivalry.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The USA have now moved to the top of the CONCACAF standings and are closing in on a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Yanks are also playing some delightful football and they can only get better.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee