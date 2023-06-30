Pundit names the two clubs Victor Osimhen would like to join amid links to Chelsea and Manchester United

Former Napoli midfielder Salvatore Bagni has stated that Chelsea and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen will be keen to join only two interested parties ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Osimhen, 24, has been a hot topic of transfer speculation since before the start of the summer transfer window. Due to his role in Napoli's Serie A glory last season, he has reportedly attracted interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

During an interview with TUTTONAPOLI.net, Bagni was asked to name Osimhen's potential destination this summer. He responded:

"Osimhen won't return to France because he has already played there. The same thing with Germany. He won't go to Liverpool or Chelsea because they aren't in the Champions League. Of all the teams associated with him, he would only go to Manchester United and Real Madrid. He's not interested in the other teams."

Should the Nigerian reject Chelsea to join Manchester United in the near future, he could prove to be a stellar coup for them. He would easily displace the injury-prone Anthony Martial as the first-choice striker.

Earlier this month, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis provided a mixed update on the former Lille and Wolfsburg man's future. He said:

"I have said for a while that Osimhen has to stay. Then, if an offer came in that I could not refuse for the good of Napoli, then we would consider it, as is only natural. We already talked to Osimhen before the Scudetto celebration, so we have a basic agreement on a two-year extension of his contract."

Osimhen, whose existing deal is set to expire in 2025, relished a brilliant campaign last time around. He registered 31 goals and five assists in 39 games, contributing a goal involvement every 84 minutes.

Chelsea ready to pay release clause to sign Manchester United transfer target: Reports

According to A Bola, Chelsea have made progress in their negotiations with Porto and are willing to dish out £64.5 million to activate Diogo Costa's exit clause. They are hopeful that three instalments of £21.5 million will be enough to convince the Portuguese club to sell their ace.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are set to suffer a blow in their pursuit of their top goalkeeping target should Costa decide to join the Blues. If Inter Milan refuse to sell Andre Onana and David de Gea departs on a free transfer, they could be left licking their wounds soon.

Costa, 23, has established himself as one of the best up-and-coming goalkeepers in the past two campaigns. He has overseen 47 clean sheets in 109 matches for Porto, conceding 91 goals along the way.

