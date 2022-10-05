Pyunik vs Zalgiris Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th October 2022

Pyunik will entertain Zalgiris at Republican Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Pyunik vs Zalgiris Preview

Both teams are set to renew their hostilities following their 2013 Europa League clashes that ended in favor of Zalgiris. Pyunik joined the competition after failing to progress beyond the UEFA Europa League playoff round. They lost their first game 3-1 to Swiss giants Basel but returned to winning ways over Slovan Bratislava with a 2-0 victory.

That victory secured the second spot for Akademiya in Group H behind Basel as well as a ticket to the knockout round. However, the Armenians could be ejected from that position in the event of a defeat in their upcoming clash. A win will bolster their status as Basel eye a flawless run against Slovan Bratislava.

Zalgiris are also UEFA Europa League returnees. They shared the spoils with Slovan Bratislava after a goalless draw in their group opener. But they couldn’t survive Basel’s firepower at home in their second outing, losing 1-0 in front of thousands of home fans. With one point on their counter, they sit third just above the Slovakians.

As they take center stage against their familiar foes, Zaliai Balti will hope to repeat their previous exploits against Pyunik to keep their campaign afloat. Zalgiris have not lost on the road in their last four outings, recording two wins and two stalemates. However, the hosts appear to be a stronger side than when the two teams last met.

Pyunik vs Zalgiris Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Pyunik were held to 1-1 draw by Zalgiris when they first met before losing 2-0 in the return leg at LFF Stadium in Vilnius.

Pyunik have won their last five home matches, scoring a total of 14 goals.

Pyunik are reaching the group stage of a UEFA competition for the first time, after 70 continental matches played.

Zalgiris are also reaching the Group stage of a UEFA competition for the first time but have been to the playoff round three times.

Pyunik have won three of their last five matches, losing twice, while Zalgiris have won four, losing one game.

Pyunik vs Zalgiris Prediction

Despite playing at home, Pyunik are conscious of the fact that they are not outright favorites to win the clash.

The visitors will likely be aiming for a win but will labor to share the spoils if the going gets tough.

Pyunik are expected to seal a slim win due to their reliable individuality and determination at this stage of the competition.

Prediction: Pyunik 2-1 Zalgiris

Pyunik vs Zalgiris Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Pyunik

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Pyunik to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Zalgiris to score - Yes

