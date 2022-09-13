Qarabag vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23 

Qarabag will host Nantes at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium on matchday two of the Europa Conference League in Thursday, looking to bounce back from their opening day loss in Group G.

The Horsemen were beaten 2-1 by Freiburg, who struck two early goals through Vincenzo Grifo and Ritsu Doan before Marko Vesovic pulled one back for the visitors.

Gurban Gurbanov's side were involved in a pulsating 4-3 comeback victory over Sabah Baku in the Azerbaijan Premier League at the weekend, which has boosted their confidence.

Nantes, meanwhile, beat Olympiacos in stoppage time in their first European game of the season, courtesy of Evann Guessand's 93rd-minute winner.

It was their first win in three games, but the Canaries fell to another loss at the weekend - losing 3-2 to Lorient in Ligue 1 - their third loss of the season.

Qarabag vs Nantes Head-To-Head

Qarabag and Nantes will meet for the first time in Europe.

Qarabag Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Nantes Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Qarabag vs Nantes Team News

Qarabag

Kevin Medina continues to miss out because of a leg injury, but he's the only concern for Gurbanov right now.

Ramil Sheydayev will be gunning for a start after netting twice in the seven-goal thriller against Sabah Baku at the weekend.

Injured: Kevin Medina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nantes

The Canaries have Charles Troare sidelined with a knee injury, so he will miss the trip to Azerbaijan.

However, Fabio, who sat out the league clash at the weekend through suspension, is back in the squad.

Injured: Charles Traore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Qarabag vs Nantes Predicted XIs

Qarabag (4-2-3-1): Sahruddin Mahammadaliyev; Abbas Huseynov, Bahlul Mustafazade, Gara Garayev, Toral Bayramov; Ismayil Ibrahimli, Julio Romao; Richard Almeida, Filip Ozobic, Leandro Andrade; Ramil Sheydayev

Nantes (4-3-3): Alban Lafont; Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Quentin Merlin; Pedro Chirivella, Andrei Girotto, Moussa Sissoko; Evann Guessand, Ignatius Ganago, Moses Simon

Qarabag vs Nantes Prediction

Nantes started their European campaign on a winning note but tend to struggle on their travels, failing to win any of their three away games this season.

Qarabag have some good options in attack and could hold them to a draw here.

Prediction: Qarabag 2-2 Nantes

