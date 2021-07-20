Qingdao FC vs Guangzhou FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Qingdao FC go head-to-head with Guangzhou FC in Chinese Super League action at Sports Center of Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center on Wednesday.

With three wins in their last four games, Guangzhou FC are currently second in the Group A standings. Qingdao FC have three losses in their last four outings and are currently in fifth place with seven points.

Qingdao suffered a 2-0 loss on Sunday against Henan Songshan Longman, despite the Henan-based outfit being reduced to 10 men in the 34th minute.

Guangzhao returned to winning ways in the first league game since May. They came from behind to defeat Chongqing 3-1.

Qingdao FC vs Guangzhou FC Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Qingdao secured promotion to the Super League in 2020 but spent the last season in Group B.

Qingdao FC form guide (Chinese Super League): L-W-L-L-D

Guangzhou FC form guide (All competitions): W-D-L-L-L

Qingdao FC vs Guangzhou FC Team News

Qingdao FC

There are no injury concerns for Qingdao FC ahead of this league fixture. Striker Zhu Ting will serve the last of his three-match suspension here, following a stamp on Song Long in a league fixture in May.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Zhu Ting

Guangzhou FC

Lisheng Liao will return from a one-game suspension. With his inclusion, Fabio Cannavaro will have the entire roster at his disposal for selection ahead of this fixture.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Qingdao FC vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XI

Qingdao FC (4-2-3-1): Zhenli Liu; Haochen Zhang, Jiashen Liu, Peng Li, Wang Wei; Peng Lu, Wang Hao; Xiang Gao, Romain Alessandrini, Zhou Junchen; Dejan Radonjic

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Dianzuo Liu; Zhunyi Gao, Tyias Browning, Linpeng Zhang; Hanwen Deng, Xiuwei Zhang, Dinghao Yan, Liao Lisheng; Ricardo Goulart; Shihao Wei, Ai Kesen

Qingdao FC vs Guangzhou FC Prediction

Qingdao FC are the lowest scoring side in the Chinese Super League at the moment, having found the back of the net just three times so far. Guangzhou FC are the top-scoring side in Group A, scoring 10 times with three goals coming in the previous game.

Guangzhou are the favorites to record a win here, given Qingdao's struggles in front of goal. We predict a win for Guangzhou and the odds of a third clean sheet also look good at the moment.

Prediction: Qingdao FC 0-1 Guangzhou FC

