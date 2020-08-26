Qingdao Huanghai v Hebei CFFC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Hebei China Fortune will aim to continue their remarkable winning run when they face-off against Qingdao Huanghai at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre on August 27.

After what began as a substandard season, Hebei have leapfrogged those around them to settle at fourth place. A couple of consecutive victories have overseen a fine comeback, especially the 3-1 win over Wuhan Zall last time out.

That win lifted the morale within the squad while sending a statement to the rest of Group B.

Qingdao Huanghai, on the contrary, aren't far off despite the several draws they have endured so far. They could pip Hebei CFFC with a victory here, and start what could turn out to be a promising unbeaten run.

They began the season with a loss and followed it up with four consecutive draws. A comprehensive 2-0 win against Tianjin Teda was perhaps what Qingdao Huanghai needed at this stage to ressurect their season.

The winner here could jump into the top four spots with the three points, which is what sets the match up as an intriguing contest.

On that note, we look at everything you need to know ahead of the Chinese Super League tussle between Qingdao Huanghai and Hebei CFFC.

Qingdao Huanghai v Hebei CFFC: Head-to-head

This will be the first-ever battle between Hebei CFFC and Qingdao Huanghai in the Chinese Super League.

Qingdao Huanghai v Hebei CFFC: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Qingdao Huanghai: W-D-D-D-D

Hebei CFFC: W-W-L-D-L

Qingdao Huanghai v Hebei CFFC: Team News

Cleo is unavailable for Qingdao Huanghai

Qingdao Huanghai

Qingdao Huanghai continue their exploits without Cleo, who is presently unavailable for selection due to injury. The rest of the squad is fit and raring to go.

Injuries: Cleo

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Bosnian defender Samir Memisevic has been in fine form this season

Hebei CFFC

Hebei CFFC are likely to stick with more or less the same XI that has been churning out victories of late, with a 3-4-3 setup a viable option. The in-form Samir Memisevic could return to the heart of defence.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Qingdao Huanghai v Hebei CFFC: Probable XI

Qingdao Huanghai predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Liu Zhenli; Zou Zheng, Liu Jiashen, Jagos Vukovic, Yan Zihao; Gao Xiang, Yaki Yen, Wang Dong, Zhou Junchen; Romain Alessandrini, Bari Mamatil

Hebei CFFC predicted XI (3-4-3): Chi Wenyi; Liu Jing, Samir Memisevic, Pan Ximing; Xu Tianyuan, Zhao Yuhao, Luo Senwen, Ren Hang; Ricardo Goulart, Marcao, Dong Xuesheng

Qingdao Huanghai v Hebei CFFC: Match Prediction

It's a hard one to call because both sides have restored confidence of late. Not to mention, Qingdao Huanghai and Hebei like to sit back and hurt the opponent on the counter, and hence, this may be a cagey affair. With that in mind, the two teams could share the spoils.

Predicted score: Qingdao Huanghai 0-0 Hebei CFFC

