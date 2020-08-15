Qingdao Huanghai vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League switches the attention back to Group B tomorrow as pacesetters Beijing Guoan travel to the Kunshan Stadium to lock horns against Qingdao Huanghai.

The Chinese capital outfit remain the only team in the division to own a spotless record with four wins in as many games. They have seemed to apply themselves extremely well in matches, as explained by their results and defensive solidity once a lead is secured.

Beijing may not be the most ruthless team in the competition, but have the ability to grind results out and see out matches with an astute sense of in-game management.

The hosts meanwhile, have endured three draws on the spin following an opening day loss to Wuhan Zall. Last time out, Qingdao Huanghai played out a 0-0 stalemate against Chongqing Lifan.

They are certainly a team undergoing transition in terms of philosophy after Wu Jingui's arrival, and this could be the game he announces himself in the league. In fact, it is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams in the CSL.

On that note, we break down everything you need to know ahead of Beijing Guoan's Chinese Super League match-up against Qingdao Huanghai.

Qingdao Huanghai v Beijing Guoan: Head-to-head

This will be the first-ever battle between Qingdao Huanghai and Beijing Guoan in the Chinese Super League.

Qingdao Huanghai v Beijing Guoan: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions including friendlies)

Qingdao Huanghai: D-D-D-L-D

Beijing Guoan: W-W-W-W-W

Qingdao Huanghai v Beijing Guoan: Team News

Qingdao Huanghai will be without the suspended Wang Wei for this crucial clash

Qingdao Huanghai

The biggest blow for Qingdao Huanghai is Wang Wei's suspension, as the full-back was sent off in the 38th minute in the previous game. Cleo is another player unavailable for the home side. Otherwise, there are no fresh injury concerns.

Injuries: Cleo (unavailable)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Wang Wei

Cedric Bakambu is a striker on top of his game at the moment

Beijing Guoan

While Beijing Guoan are unlikely to shuffle their winning combination, they are without the reliable Piao Cheng, while Kim Min-Jae is expected to slot straight back into the starting XI after recovering from a strain. He should play alongside Yu Dabao in central defence.

Injuries: Piao Cheng

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Qingdao Huanghai v Beijing Guoan: Probable XI

Qingdao Huanghai predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Liu Zhenli; Zou Zheng, Liu Jiashen, Jagos Vukovic, Yan Zihao; Gao Xiang, Yaki Yen, Wang Dong, Zhou Junchen; Romain Alessandrini, Bari Mamatil

Beijing Guoan predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guo Quanbo; Wang Gang, Kim Min-Jae, Yu Dabao, Li Lei; Chi Zhongguo, Nico Yennaris, Li Ke; Jonathan Viera; Cedric Bakambu, Alan

Qingdao Huanghai v Beijing Guoan: Match Prediction

It's expected to be a battle between attack and defence, as Beijing's full-backs will dart forward, allowing the midfield to play at more central positions and in turn, letting the strike duo of Alan and Bakambu exploit spaces.

However, we expect Qingdao to hold on to yet another draw, albeit a morale-boosting one this time around.

Predicted score: Qingdao Huanghai 1-1 Beijing Guoan

