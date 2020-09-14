Qingdao Huanghai vs Chongqing Dangdai Lifan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League features an intriguing Group B fixture this week as Qingdao Huanghai take on Chongqing Dangdai Lifan at the Ground Conson Stadium. Both sides find themselves in the bottom three of the Chinese Super League table and are in desperate need of a victory.

Qingdao Huanghai have endured several difficulties this season and are currently in seventh place in the Chinese Super League table. The home side suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Shanghai SIPG last week and will have to come away with all three points on Wednesday.

Chongqing Dangdai Lifan find themselves in sixth place in the Chinese Super League table and are five points clear of their rivals on Wednesday. The away side has been in better form in the recent past and are well-placed to win this game.

Chinese Super League: Chongqing Lifan beat Hebei CFFC, Shijiazhuang Ever Bright edge Wuhan Zall https://t.co/Dnbj6jj59G — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) September 12, 2020

Qingdao Huanghai vs Chongqing Dangdai Lifan Head-to-Head

Qingdao Huanghai have played only one official fixture against Chongqing Dangdai Lifan and the fact that these two teams are not accustomed to facing each other gives Wednesday's fixture an added element of intrigue.

The only game played between these two sides was the reverse fixture at the Chongqing Olympic Sports Centre and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Wang Wei received a red card on the day and will want to do better in tomorrow's game.

Qingdao Huanghai form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-L-L-L-W

Chongqing Dangdai Lifan form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-W-L-L-W

Qingdao Huanghai vs Chongqing Dangdai Lifan Team News

Romain Alessandrini is Qingdao Huanghai's best player

Qingdao Huanghai

Qingdao Huanghai have a fully-fit squad and will have to rely on their marquee stars to bail them out of trouble in this game. Zheng Zhou is one yellow card away from a suspension and will have to be careful in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chongqing Dangdai Lifan have experienced a resurgence. Image Source: Xinhua Net

Chongqing Dangdai Lifan

Chang Woe-ryong has the complete Chongqing Dangdai Lifan squad at his disposal and his tactical tweaks have worked wonders in the last two games. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to their starting eleven on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Qingdao Huanghai vs Chongqing Dangdai Lifan Predicted XI

Qingdao Huanghai Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Liu Zhenli; Yan Zihao, Jagos Vukovic, Liu Ziashen, Zou Zheng; Zhou Junchen, Joseph Minala, Yaki Yen, Gao Xiang; Romain Alessandrini; Zhu Jianrong

#Video | #Fútbol ⚽



¡DE LOS MEJORES GOLES DEL AÑO!



Alessandrini metió una terrible chilena y la colgó de un ángulo para el Qingdao Huanghai, en la derrota 2-1 contra Shanghai SIPG. ¡Una verdadera locura!https://t.co/nAi6lT8pMP — ESPN Fútbol Club (@ESPNFutbolClub) September 10, 2020

Chongqing Lifan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Deng Xiaofei; Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Yuan Mincheng, Luo Hao, Liu Huan; Adrian Mierzejewski, Huang Xiyang, Chen Jie, Fernandinho; Feng Jing, Alan Kardec

Qingdao Huanghai vs Chongqing Dangdai Lifan Prediction

Qingdao Huanghai have been forced into a corner in the Chinese Super League and will have to put in an exceptional performance against Chongqing Dangdai Lifan to salvage their season. Romain Alessandrini scored an astonishing screamer against Shanghai SIPG last week and will be the home side's chief threat in this game.

With Alan Kardec finally firing on all cylinders, Chongqing Dangdai Lifan have a talisman of their own and have won two games on the trot. The away side has been prone to defensive lapses, however, and may drop points in this game.

Prediction: Qingdao Huanghai 1-1 Chongqing Dangdai Lifan

