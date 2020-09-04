Qingdao Huanghai vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League features a Group B fixture tomorrow as Shijiazhuang Ever Bright and Qingdao Huanghai lock horns at the Yutong International Sports Centre. Neither side has managed to meet expectations so far this season and will need to put in an excellent performance tomorrow.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright have initiated their recovery from a poor start to the Chinese Super League season and picked up an excellent 3-1 victory against Hebei last week. The away side is in fifth place in the Chinese Super League table and could move into the top four with another victory.

Qingdao Huanghai, on the other hand, have suffered consecutive defeats over the past week and were thrashed by Wuhan Zall by a 3-0 margin in their previous Chinese Super League fixture. The home team is struggling at the moment and needs to pull up its socks to stand a chance against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright tomorrow.

Qingdao Huanghai have completed the signing of Slovenian midfielder Denis Popovic from Russian giants Krylia Sovetov, the Chinese Super League club confirmed on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/O1NisXVMTX — Sports China (@PDChinaSports) August 31, 2020

Qingdao Huanghai vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Head-to-Head

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright and Qingdao Huanghai have played a total of seven games against each other and are on a fairly even footing. Shijiazhuang have a marginal historical advantage and have won two games as opposed to Qingdao Huanghai's two victories.

The two teams clashed on the second matchday of the Chinese Super League in August and the game ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Romain Alessandrini was exceptional on the day and will play a key role against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.

Qingdao Huanghai form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-L-W-D-D

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-D-L-D-W

Qingdao Huanghai vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Team News

Romain Alessandrini is back in action

Qingdao Huanghai

Romain Alessandrini has served his one-game suspension and has been included in the squad for this fixture. The Frenchman is his side's best player and will have to be at his best against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shijiazhuang need a victory in this fixture

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright will be unable to avail the services of star midfielder Zang Yifeng in tomorrow's game. The away team is in excellent form and will want to pick up a comprehensive victory in this fixture.

Injured: Zang Yifeng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Qingdao Huanghai vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Predicted XI

Qingdao Huanghai Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Liu Zhenli; Yan Zihao, Jagos Vukovic, Liu Ziashen, Zou Zheng; Zhou Junchen, Joseph Minala, Yaki Yen, Gao Xiang; Romain Alessandrini; Zhu Jianrong

CSL: Shijiazhuang Ever Bright win Hebei derby, Shanghai SIPG stay unbeaten with win over Tianjin Teda https://t.co/NlH6ImapnL — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) September 1, 2020

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Puliang Shao; Zhiyun Zheng, Xuan Cao, Stopilla Sunzu, Chengjian Liao; Peng Wang, Zitong Chen; Yifeng Zang, Muriqui, Matheus Nascimento; Oscar Maritu

Qingdao Huanghai vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Prediction

Qingdao Huanghai have not been at their best in recent weeks but will welcome Romain Alessandrini back into the starting eleven for this fixture. The French forward singlehandedly dismantled Shijiazhuang Ever Bright's defence last month and is the home team's most important player.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright have a potent attacking combination of their own and the likes of Matheus Nascimento and Oscar Maritu can be lethal in the final third. With both teams vying for an entry into the top four, this game is likely to end ina high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Qingdao Huanghai 2-2 Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

