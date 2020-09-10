Queens Park Rangers vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Queens Park Rangers are set to host Nottingham Forest at Loftus Road on Saturday in their EFL Championship fixture.

This is the first match of the league season for both clubs. Queens Park Rangers come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Cup first round tie. Goals from Joe Edwards, Danny Mayor and Frank Nouble secured the win for Ryan Lowe's side.

Ryan Manning and Osman Kakay scored the consolation goals for Queens Park Rangers.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Barnsley in the EFL Cup first round tie, courtesy of a Cauley Woodrow second-half goal.

Queens Park Rangers vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Nottingham Forest hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost four and drawn seven.

Their most recent match ended in a goalless draw at the City Ground.

Queens Park Rangers form guide: L

Nottingham Forest form guide: L

Queens Park Rangers vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Queens Park Rangers have no known injury worries, and manager Mark Warburton is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Similarly, Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi is expected to have every player in his squad fit and available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Queens Park Rangers vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Lumley, Osman Kakay, Rob Dickie, Conor Masterson, Ryan Manning, Geoff Cameron, Tom Carroll, Ilias Chair, Luke Amos, Lyndon Dykes, Bright Osayi-Samuel

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brice Samba, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Tobias Figueiredo, Tyler Blackett, Gaetan Bong, Jack Colback, Ryan Yates, Joao Carvalho, Nuno da Costa, Lewis Grabban, Sammy Ameobi

Queens Park Rangers vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

In Eberichi Eze, Queens Park Rangers sold arguably their most important player last season to Crystal Palace. In his absence, young midfielder Ilias Chair and new arrival Lyndon Dykes will have to step up, while the signing of Rob Dickie at the back is expected to fortify the defence.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, have an experienced and prolific goalscorer in Lewis Grabban. Tyler Blackett arrived in the summer from Reading, while the likes of Nuno da Costa and Joao Carvalho are expected to play key roles in a team that is strong enough to win this encounter.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Nottingham Forest

