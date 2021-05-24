Racing Club vs Rentistas prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Racing Club host Rentistas at the Estadio Presidente Perón in Copa Libertadores Group E action on Tuesday.
The hosts have already secured passage into the next round and will likely end up as group winners. They are yet to lose a game in the competition and defeated Sao Paulo 1-0 in their previous outing.
Unlike the home team, Rentistas are winless in the competition after five games and have scored just two goals so far. They were defeated 2-0 by Sporting Cristal last week but returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win in the Uruguayan Primera Division against Boston River on Saturday.
Racing Club vs Rentistas Head-to-Head
The two clubs have met just once so far and that meeting came in the opening fixture of the Copa Libertadores.
The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Leonardo Sigali sent off in the 82nd minute, and Juan José Cáceres equalizing for the visiting team at the Estadio Centenario.
Racing Club form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-W-D
Rentistas form guide across all competitions: W-L-L-D-D
Racing Club vs Rentistas Team News
Racing Club
Fabián Sánchez is a long-term absentee after suffering a torn ACL earlier this year. He is not expected back until next season. Benjamín Garré has continued his recovery from a knee injury but is not back to match-fitness yet.
Juan José Cáceres has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury in the last couple of weeks and is set to miss the final game of the group stage.
Injuries: S. Fabian Sanchez, Benjamin Garre, Juan José Cáceres
Doubtful: None
Suspension: None
Rentistas
The Uruguayan side should be able to welcome back Guillermo Fratta to the starting XI after the defender missed their last three games due to a muscle injury.
Alexis Rolin has returned from a loan spell at Independiente Medellín but is ineligible to feature in this competition. Martín González's red card in the league will not affect his participation in this continental tournament.
Injuries: None
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: Alexis Rolin
Racing Club vs Rentistas Predicted XI
Racing Club Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Gabriel Arias; Lucas Orbán, Nery Dominguez, Joaquín Novillo; Julian Lopez; Eugenio Mena, Ignacio Piatti, Leonel Miranda, Fabricio Domínguez; Maximiliano Lovera, Enzo Copetti
Rentistas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yonatan Irrazabal; Andrés Rodales, Guillermo Fratta, Joaquín Sosa, Lucas Morales; Leandro Paiva, Ramiro Cristóbal; Mario García, Franco Pérez, Jonathan Urretaviscaya; Salomón Rodríguez
Racing Club vs Rentistas Prediction
The clash between the top-seeded side and the bottom-placed team in Group E should be a routine win for the hosts. Racing Club may choose to rest key players for their Primera Division semi-final clash against Boca Juniors, which has been postponed until the first week of June.
We expect Racing Club to make quick work of Rentistas in this game.
Prediction: Racing Club 2-0 Rentistas
