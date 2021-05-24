Racing Club vs Rentistas prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Racing Club host Rentistas at the Estadio Presidente Perón in Copa Libertadores Group E action on Tuesday.

The hosts have already secured passage into the next round and will likely end up as group winners. They are yet to lose a game in the competition and defeated Sao Paulo 1-0 in their previous outing.

Unlike the home team, Rentistas are winless in the competition after five games and have scored just two goals so far. They were defeated 2-0 by Sporting Cristal last week but returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win in the Uruguayan Primera Division against Boston River on Saturday.

🏆 El Grupo E de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores ya tiene sus dos equipos clasificados a Octavos de Final.



✅ Esta semana se definirá el primer puesto entre @RacingClub y @SaoPauloFC y quién quedará tercero e irá a la CONMEBOL #Sudamericana. #GloriaEterna pic.twitter.com/O3UxYIl7K4 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) May 22, 2021

Racing Club vs Rentistas Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met just once so far and that meeting came in the opening fixture of the Copa Libertadores.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Leonardo Sigali sent off in the 82nd minute, and Juan José Cáceres equalizing for the visiting team at the Estadio Centenario.

Racing Club form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-W-D

Rentistas form guide across all competitions: W-L-L-D-D

Racing Club vs Rentistas Team News

Racing Club

Fabián Sánchez is a long-term absentee after suffering a torn ACL earlier this year. He is not expected back until next season. Benjamín Garré has continued his recovery from a knee injury but is not back to match-fitness yet.

Juan José Cáceres has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury in the last couple of weeks and is set to miss the final game of the group stage.

Domingo a pleno en el Tita 🔛



☑️ Tareas de movilidad y fútbol en 70 metros

☑️ Cáceres trabajó a un costado de la cancha

☑️ Garré estuvo en el gimnasio del estadio

☑️ Los hisopados 🆚 Rentistas dieron todos negativos

☑️ El plantel volverá a entrenarse mañana#VamosRacing pic.twitter.com/P8NoJnX5RS — Racing Club (@RacingClub) May 23, 2021

Injuries: S. Fabian Sanchez, Benjamin Garre, Juan José Cáceres

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Rentistas

The Uruguayan side should be able to welcome back Guillermo Fratta to the starting XI after the defender missed their last three games due to a muscle injury.

Alexis Rolin has returned from a loan spell at Independiente Medellín but is ineligible to feature in this competition. Martín González's red card in the league will not affect his participation in this continental tournament.

Final con derrota frente a @ClubSCristal que compromete el pasaje a Sudamericana.

La próxima semana será frente a @RacingClub — Club Atletico Rentistas (@CLUBRENTISTAS) May 19, 2021

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Alexis Rolin

Racing Club vs Rentistas Predicted XI

Racing Club Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Gabriel Arias; Lucas Orbán, Nery Dominguez, Joaquín Novillo; Julian Lopez; Eugenio Mena, Ignacio Piatti, Leonel Miranda, Fabricio Domínguez; Maximiliano Lovera, Enzo Copetti

Rentistas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yonatan Irrazabal; Andrés Rodales, Guillermo Fratta, Joaquín Sosa, Lucas Morales; Leandro Paiva, Ramiro Cristóbal; Mario García, Franco Pérez, Jonathan Urretaviscaya; Salomón Rodríguez

Racing Club vs Rentistas Prediction

The clash between the top-seeded side and the bottom-placed team in Group E should be a routine win for the hosts. Racing Club may choose to rest key players for their Primera Division semi-final clash against Boca Juniors, which has been postponed until the first week of June.

We expect Racing Club to make quick work of Rentistas in this game.

Prediction: Racing Club 2-0 Rentistas

Also See: 10 highest-paid players in La Liga this season (2020/21)