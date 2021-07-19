Racing Club vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021 

Racing Club invite Sao Paulo to Estadio Juan Domingo Perón in Copa Libertadores action on Tuesday.

In the second leg of the continental competition's round of 16, the hosts have a slight advantage, having scored a crucial away goal in the first leg at Morumbi Stadium last week.

The first leg in Sao Paulo ended in a 1-1 draw thanks to first-half goals from Vitor Beuno and Enzo Copetti.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides in the 2021 edition of the tournament. They faced each other twice in their Group E meetings in May.

The Brazilians are struggling in the domestic league and are 15th in the standings.

Racing Club made it all the way to the final of the first phase of the Argentine Premier League, but lost to Colon. In their first game of the second phase, they played out a goalless draw against Velez Sarsfield on Sunday.

Racing Club vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head

The two clubs had never crossed paths before the 2021 campaign, and since May, they have squared off three times.

All three games have been close encounters and two matches have ended in stalemates.

The home team recorded a 1-0 win in their away game during the group stage in May. Their last meeting was a 1-1 draw last week.

Racing Club form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-W

Sao Paulo form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

Racing Club vs Sao Paulo Team News

Racing Club

La Academia do not have any new injury or suspension concerns for the game. Copetti did not participate in the league tie against Velez on account of a stomach problem but has resumed training.

Fabian Sanchez is currently sidelined with an ACL injury and is the only absentee in the decisive second leg tie.

Injured: Fabian Sanchez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo have a lengthy absentee list for this game. William da Silva and Walce are long-term absentees and remain ruled out for the trip to Avellaneda. Eder has also been ruled out with a thigh injury.

Miranda, Luciano and Emiliano Rigoni have resumed partial training and face late fitness tests before their inclusion in the squad.

Hernán Crespo will not be able to count on the services of Dani Alves, who is with the Brazil squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Injured: William da Silva, Walce, Eder

Doubtful: Miranda, Luciano, Emiliano Rigoni

Suspended: None

Unavailable (International duty): Dani Alves

Racing Club vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI

Racing Club Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gabriel Arias; Iván Pillud, Leonardo Sigali, Nery Domínguez, Juan José Cáceres; Leonel Miranda, Aníbal Moreno, Ignacio Piatti, Matias Rojas; Enzo Copetti, Tomás Chancalay

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Tiago Volpi; Leo, Robert Arboleda, Diego; Igor, Welington, Liziero, Luan Santos; Emiliano Rigoni, Rodrigo Nestor; Pablo

Racing Club vs Sao Paulo Prediction

The two clubs have been evenly matched in their encounters so far. Sao Paulo will have to field a weakened squad, which is one of the reasons for their poor recent performances in the Brazilian Serie A.

The notable absentees for the visiting side and the current form of both teams make Racing Club the favorites to record a win here.

Prediction: Racing Club 2-1 Sao Paulo

