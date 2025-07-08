Racing Union vs Dila Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th July 2025

Racing Union host FC Dila Gori at the Achille Hammerel Stadium on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round. For just the fifth time in their history, Racing find themselves in a European qualifier and a third attempt at qualifying for the Conference League finals.

In both their previous attempts, the Luxembourg outfit lost all their games to see their dream squashed: against Breiðablik in 2021, they lost 3-2 and 2-0 to bow out in the first qualifier round, before getting hammered 4-1 and 4-0 by Čukarički in the second round last year.

On the other hand, Dila are chasing their first European qualification after having fallen short in the qualifiers several times since 2004. The farthest they have managed is the playoffs, with the Georgian outfit losing out consecutively in the round back in the 2012 and 2013 seasons of the Europa League.

The Guarders are coming into the fixture on the back of seven wins in a row, including a 2-0 defeat of Spaeri in the Georgian Super Cup finals last week. It should give them some momentum heading into this week's fixture as they seek to take the lead into the tie ahead of the return leg at home.

Racing Union vs Dila Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This marks the first official clash between Racing Union and FC Dila Gori.

Dila Gori have lost their last eight consecutive away games in European qualifiers, whilst failing to score in five of them.

The Guarders have won their last seven official games in a row, having scored at least twice in every game during that run.

Racing Union have lost all four of their European qualifying games at home, netting only twice while conceding 12 goals.

Racing Union vs Dila Prediction

Dila come into the fixture on the back of an amazing run, but their record away from home in Europe has been terrible in recent times. Similarly, Racing have been unable to win on home turf in Europe so far, making this one an interesting contest. A draw appears likely with all to play for in the return.

Prediction: Racing Union 1-1 Dila

Racing Union vs Dila Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

