Reports: Andres Iniesta edging closer to a move to Premier League giants

Barcelona and Spain icon Andres Iniesta has spent his entire career at the Catalan giants, but with his contract ending next season and no new deal in sight, the club captain has admitted that he is seriously considering his future at the Camp Nou.

There is a lot of uncertainty around Barcelona at the moment and the 33-year-old playmaker admitted that he was seriously considering his future. Speaking in an interview with El Pais, Iniesta said:

“Right now, I still have not signed a new contract.I have felt many strange feelings for the first time, but I think this may be normal.

"It is a situation I could never have imagined three years ago.Basically, I’m considering my future, which is something I would never have done before.”

Although Iniesta is 33, he is still among the best midfielders in the club and according to reports in The Sun, Manchester City are keeping a keen eye on the situation and are looking to sign the veteran playmaker.

Will Iniesta and Guardiola be reunited at Manchester City?

Undoubtedly one of the greatest midfielders of this generation, Iniesta was arguably at his best when he played under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona. One of the most decorated footballers in Spanish football, Iniesta knows Guardiola's philosophy inside out and he could prove to be an extremely astute signing for the Citizens.

Barcelona have had a horror transfer window so far. After having lost out on Neymar to PSG, they have failed to sign their priority targets like Dembele and Coutinho. With their club captain now thinking about his future, something is fundamentally wrong at Camp Nou this season and the Barcelona board should do everything in their power to resolve this situation as soon as possible.

However, there is also the fact that Iniesta is yet to agree a new contract and should City bid the right amount, the Blaugrana board members might be tempted to cash in on the Spanish legend.

Iniesta is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of this generation.

Although, Iniesta's powers are on the decline, he could still prove to be an extremely valuable addition to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. With the legendary playmaker unsatisfied with conditions in Barcelona at the moment, this surprising move might well come to fruition in this transfer window.