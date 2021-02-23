Rangers vs Antwerp prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

After an enthralling seven-goal first-leg tie in Belgium, Rangers welcome Antwerp to the Ibrox Stadium in the second leg fixture of their UEFA Europa League clash.

Steven Gerrard's men scored four goals in the round of 32 away fixture, so a goalless draw will be enough for them to seal a place in the last 16.

The visitors, who are making their first appearance in the knockout phase of the competition, need to win by a two-goal margin to keep their hopes alive.

Rangers vs Antwerp Head-to-Head

Last week's first-leg encounter at the Bosuilstadion was the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides. Rangers scored a 90th-minute winner via Borna Barišić's penalty to gain an advantage on aggregate.

The Gers have hosted a Belgian side at Ibrox four times so far and have been victorious on each of those occasions.

Rangers form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-D-W

Antwerp form guide across all competitions: D-L-D-L-W

Rangers vs Antwerp Team News

Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerard has a few injury concerns against Antwerp

Steven Gerard will not be able to call upon the services of right-back James Tavernier. He will miss at least the next couple of weeks on account of a knee injury.

Kemar Roofe also limped off in the first-leg tie and will be out of action for the next couple of weeks. Nikola Katic is a long-term absentee.

Bongani Zungu, Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey and goalkeeper Brian Kinnear were dropped from the squad after breaching COVID-19 rules. Their participation in Thursday's fixture is a doubt.

Injured: Nikola Katic, James Tavernier, Kemar Roofe

Doubtful: Bongani Zungu, Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey, Brian Kinnear

Suspended: None

Antwerp

Franky Vercauteren has a depleted squad for this game. The visitors won't be able to count upon Alexis de Sart, Jean Butez and Matheus for the trip to Scotland.

Faris Haroun, Dylan Batubinsika and Jeremy Gelin face a late fitness test to see if they will participate. Abdoulaye Seck is suspended after two yellow cards in the first leg.

Fortunately, striker Didier Lamkel Ze returns from a suspension. Meanwhile, Diumerci Mbokani also played 20 minutes in the league game and could make an appearance in this fixture.

Injured: Alexis de Sart, Jean Butez, Matheus

Doubtful: Dylan Batubinsika, Jeremy Gelin, Faris Haroun

Suspended: Abdoulaye Seck

Rangers vs Antwerp Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo; Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent

Antwerp Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alireza Beiranvand; Frank Boya, Maxime Le Marchand, Jérémy Pierre Gelin; Ritchie de Laet, Martin Hongla, Birger Verstraete, Jordan Lukaku; Pieter Gerkens, Lior Refaelov; Didier Lamkel Zé

Rangers vs Antwerp Prediction

Antwerp played courageously despite missing as many as eight first-team players in the first leg. Rangers scored four goals for the second game running, so they are in great goalscoring form at the moment.

We do not expect this game to end in a high-scoring affair like the first leg. However, the hosts should record another win and seal their place in the last 16.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Antwerp