Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2025

Rangers will entertain Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. The hosts overcame Fenerbahce on penalties in the previous round, while Bilbao defeated Roma 4-3 on aggregate, overturning a one-goal deficit in the second leg.

Rangers saw their winning streak end after two games last week as they fell to a 2-0 home loss to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership. They failed to score for the second time in four games and will look to return to goal-scoring ways here.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to five games last week, as they played out a goalless away draw at Villarreal. It was their second consecutive goalless draw in La Liga, and they managed to keep a third consecutive clean sheet.

Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off twice, with both meetings taking place in the erstwhile Fairs Cup in 1969. Both teams registered home wins, and the Gers progressed to the next round on aggregate score.

The hosts have met Spanish teams 28 times in competitive games. They have struggled in these meetings, recording six wins. Nonetheless, they have an unbeaten record in four meetings in the Europa League against Spanish teams, recording two wins.

Athletic Bilbao have won just one of their last seven away games in all competitions. They have suffered three defeats, and three games have ended in draws.

Rangers have lost five of their last 13 competitive games, with all losses registered at home. They have conceded two goals apiece in four of these losses.

Bilbao have lost their last two away games in the Europa League, conceding six goals while scoring twice.

Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

The Gers have conceded at least two goals in seven of their last eight games in all competitions and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, four of their five wins against Spanish teams in UEFA competitions have been registered at home. Interestingly, they have suffered five consecutive home defeats in competitive games for the first time in history.

John Souttar was booked in both legs against Fenerbahce and will serve a suspension here. Mohamed Diomande is also suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Rafael Fernandes and Leon King are ineligible to play here, while Ridvan Yilmaz, Tom Lawrence, and Bailey Rice are doubts.

Zuri-Gorriak have played out two goalless draws and will look to return to goal-scoring ways. They have scored at least once in their last 13 games in the Europa League. Their two losses in the Europa League this season have both been registered away from home.

Oihan Sancet came off the bench in La Liga last week and should start here. Ernesto Valverde will be without the services of Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta. Defenders Aitor Paredes and Yuri Berchiche were subbed with knocks last week. Berchiche is expected to miss this match, while Paredes faces a late fitness test.

Both teams have some absentees for this match, which is likely to impact their performances here. Considering the poor recent home record of Rangers, we back Bilbao to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Rangers 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

