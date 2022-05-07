Rangers vs Dundee United prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Rangers return to domestic action this weekend and will host Dundee United at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon in another matchday of the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are enjoying a good spell at the moment. They played out a 1-1 draw against rivals Celtic in the Old Firm Derby last weekend but bounced back from that to advance to their first European final in 14 years after beating RB Leipzig 3-1 on Thursday night.

Rangers sit second in the league table with 80 points from 35 games. They are six points behind Celtic in the league table and will be looking to reduce that gap with a win on Sunday.

Dundee United have had mixed results of late in their push for European football. However, they returned to winning ways last weekend as they beat Motherwell 1-0, with Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt scoring the sole goal of the game.

The visitors sit fourth in the league standings with 44 points. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they take on one of the league's powerhouses at the weekend.

Rangers vs Dundee United Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 60th meeting between Rangers and Dundee United. The hosts have won 33 of their previous meetings while the visitors have won 13 times. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, with that game ending 1-1.

Rangers Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Dundee United Form Guide: W-L-D-D-W

Rangers vs Dundee United Team News

Rangers

Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack both picked up injuries against RB Leipzig on Thursday and are doubts for this one alongside Kemar Roofer. Filip Helander, Alfredo Morelos, Nnamdi Ofoborh and Ianis Hagi are all injured and will miss the game.

Injured: Filip Helander, Alfredo Morelos, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Ianis Hagi

Doubtful: Kemar Roofe, Joe Aribo, Ryan Jack

Suspended: None

Dundee United

The visitors also have a few injured players including Peter Pawlett, Florent Hoti, Maxime Biamou, Calum Butcher and Ian Harkes. Marc McNulty and Kevin McDonald are both doubts.

Injured: Peter Pawlett, Florent Hoti, Maxime Biamou, Calum Butcher, Ian Harkes

Doubtful: Marc McNulty, Kevin McDonald

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Dundee United Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Glen Kamara, Aaron Ramsey; Scott Arfield, Fashion Sakala, Ryan Kent

Dundee United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Benjamin Siegrist (GK); Ross Graham, Lewis Neilson, Ryan Edwards; Scott McMann, Archie Meekison, Charlie Mulgrew, Dylan Levitt, Liam Smith; Tony Watt, Nicky Clark

Rangers vs Dundee United Prediction

Rangers are unbeaten in their last four domestic games. They have lost just one game on home turf all year and will be relishing their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Dundee United's latest result ended a three-game winless streak but marked just their second victory in their last 10 games. The home side should win this one.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Dundee United

