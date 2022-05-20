Rangers vs Hearts prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Cup 2021-22 Final

The stage is set for the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park as Rangers lock horns with Hearts on Saturday.

Both teams secured 2-1 wins in the semifinals, with Rangers defeating arch-rivals Celtic and Hearts overcoming Hibernian. Rangers last won the competition in 2009 and finishing runners-up in 2016.

Hearts, meanwhile, won the Scottish Cup in the 2012 edition. Their last appearance in the final came in the 2020 edition, where they were beaten by Celtic.

After being dominant throughout the season, Rangers faced disappointment in the Scottish Premiership, missing out on the league title by just four points to Celtic. They came close to lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy but fell short on penalties against Eintracht Frankfurt in the final, with Aaron Ramsey missing from the spot.

This will be the third and final shot at silverware for the Gers. and they'll hope that third time's the charm.

Rangers vs Hearts Head-to-Head

This will be the 317th meeting in official fixtures between the two teams. Rangers have dominated this fixture against their Edinburgh-based rivals, recording 188 wins to Hearts' 68, while 60 games have ended in draws.

The two teams are meeting for the fifth time in the Cup, and the first time in the final since the 1997-98 campaign, which Hearts won 2-1.

In the four meetings between the two teams this term, Rangers won three, while one game was drawn. Rangers secured a 3-1 win in the Scottish Premiership championship phase fixture last week.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W.

Hearts form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W.

Rangers vs Hearts Team News

Rangers

Nnamdi Ofoborh is a long-term absentee with a heart-related problem. Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander remain sidelined with thigh, knee, and foot injuries, respectively. Borna Barisic limped off with an injury in the UEFA Europa League final and might not be able to recover in time for this clash.

Injured: Filip Helander, Alfredo Morelos, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Ianis Hagi.

Doubtful: Borna Barisic.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hearts

Beni Baningime remains a long-term absentee for the Jam Tarts. Liam Boyce picked up a leg injury against Rangers last week and faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Beni Baningime.

Doubtful: Liam Boyce.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Rangers vs Hearts Predicted XIs

Rangers (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, Jack Simpson; John Lundstram, Glen Kamara, Aaron Ramsey; Scott Wright, Fashion Sakala, Ryan Kent.

Hearts (3-5-2): Craig Gordon (GK); Alex Cochrane, Stephen Kingsley, Toby Sibbick; Gary Mackay-Steven, Andrew Halliday, Peter Haring, Ben Woodburn, Nathaniel Atkinson; Ellis Simms, Josh Ginnelly.

Rangers vs Hearts Prediction

Rangers missed the league title and the Europa League by a whisker, so they will look to mark their 150th season with at least one trophy. They might be exhausted from their gruelling UEFA Europa League final in Sevilla, which might have an impact on their performance here.

Nonetheless, they have a solid record against their eastern rivals and are the favourites to win. However, Hearts enjoyed a decent run to the final and have the ability to pull off an upset here.

The game is expected to be a closely contested affair, but Rangers are expected to emerge triumphant.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Hearts.

