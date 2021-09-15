Rangers vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Rangers will host Lyon in their opening game of the Europa League campaign on Thursday hoping to get off to a winning start.

After failing to qualify for the Champions League, Steven Gerrard will once again hope to lead his side deep into the Europa League.

Rangers have been in good form, winning four out of their last five games in all competitions and haven’t lost since their defeat against Malmo more than a month ago.

Lyon will not be pushovers in Group A, and are favorites to finish top of the group ahead of Rangers, Brondby and Sparta Prague.

The French side have some quality players, so it will be a massive test for Rangers, who did well in the competition last year.

Rangers vs Lyon Head-to-head

The two clubs have faced off twice in Europe, with both teams picking up 3-0 wins away from home in 2007.

More than a decade later, they are rivals once again in the Europa League. Both teams will have ambitions of winning the competition this season.

Rangers form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Lyon form guide: D-L-D-W-W

Rangers vs Lyon Team News

Rangers

Ianis Hagi is unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19. Kemar Roofe and Ryan Kent could start on the wings, with Alfredo Morelos leading the line.

Roofe scored against St. Johnstone in Rangers' previous game and will look to impress again. Nnamdi Ofoborh continues to be monitored by the club after a heart issue was flagged by the medical team.

Filip Helander has undergone surgery, and is expected to be out for a while.

Injury: Filip Helander, Ryan Jack

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh, Ianis Hagi

Lyon

Leo Dubois, Moussa Dembele, Thiago Mendes, Tino Kadewere and Jeff Reine-Adelaide have not been named in the squad as they are injured.

The good news is that Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta have been given the green light to travel to Scotland.

Injured: Leo Dubois, Moussa Dembele, Thiago Mendes, Tino Kadewere, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Lyon Predicted Lineups

Lyon Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes; Malo Gusto, Jason Denayer, Jerome Boateng, Emerson Palmeiri; Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes; Lucas Paqueta, Houssem Aouar, Karl Toko Ekambi; Islam Slimani

Rangers Probable XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; Borno Barisic, Leon Balogun, Jack Simpson, James Tavanier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Rangers vs Lyon Prediction

Both teams have some quality players and could cancel each other out at Ibrox Stadium.

We are predicting a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Rangers 2-2 Lyon

