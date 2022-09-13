Rangers vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Rangers welcome Napoli to the Ibrox Stadium in their upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage fixture on Wednesday.

Liverpool and Ajax are the other two teams in Group A, so it will be interesting to see which two teams will progress into the knockout stage. Rangers suffered a 4-0 defeat at Ajax in their campaign opener and will be looking to pick up a win in their first home game of the competition.

It was the second 4-0 defeat on the spin for the hosts as they also suffered a heavy defeat in the Old Firm derby against Celtic last month.

Napoli marked their return to the group stage of the competition after three years with an impressive 4-1 win over Liverpool. They could've had five goals to their name but Victor Osimhen missed a penalty in the first half.

Rangers vs Napoli Head-to-Head

The two teams will be meeting for the first time on Wednesday, though both teams have some experience with Italian and Scottish teams respectively.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Napoli form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Rangers vs Napoli Team News

Rangers

Kemar Roofe and Filip Helander did not make the cut into the squad for the group stage fixtures with injuries. Ianis Hagi is a long-term absentee and is only expected back by December.

John Souttar and Tom Lawrence recently picked up injuries and are sidelined for a few weeks. Alfredo Morelos was on the bench in the game against Ajax and might get the nod here.

James Tavernier struggled with a leg injury against Ajax and faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Ianis Hagi, Ben Davies, John Souttar, Tom Lawrence

Doubtful: James Tavernier

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nnamdi Oforborh, Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander

Napoli

Diego Demme is a long-term absentee and has been left out of the squad for the group stage by the Partenopei. Victor Osimhen will also miss the game with a thigh injury, while Hirving Lozano missed the latest training session with the flu and faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Victor Osimhen

Doubtful: Hirving Lozano

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Diego Demme

Rangers vs Napoli Predicted XIs

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Jon McLaughlin; Borna Barisic, Rıdvan Yilmaz, Connor Goldson, James Tavernier; John Lundstram, Steven Davis; Scott Wright, Malik Tillman, Ryan Kent; Antonio Colak

Napoli (4-3-3): Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, Mario Rui; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski; Matteo Politano, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giovanni Simeone

Rangers vs Napoli Prediction

Injuries have taken a toll on Rangers' performance in their recent games. They will be well-rested for this game and will be looking to count on home advantage for a favorable result.

Napoli are at the top of the Serie A standings and are undefeated across all competitions. They look to be in good touch at the moment and should be able to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Rangers 1-2 Napoli

