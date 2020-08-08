Rangers vs St. Mirren prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

St. Mirren travels to Glasgow on Sunday to take on Steven Gerrard's Rangers side in the second round of fixtures in the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season. The Rangers started their season on a winning note against Aberdeen and will look to stay in the top half of the table with a victory at the Ibrox Stadium.

The Glasgow-based outfit lost to German side Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League this week and will want to bounce back and make a statement on its home ground this weekend. The Rangers failed to win the Scottish Premiership in the 2019/20 season and will have to be much more consistent to win the title this season.

St. Mirren defeated Livingston by a 1-0 margin in its opening fixture of the season and will present the Rangers with a difficult test on Sunday. Jim Goodwin's side is defensively astute and can create problems for the home side all across the pitch.

Rangers vs St. Mirren Head-to-Head

The Rangers have a predictably massive head-to-head advantage against St. Mirren and are the firm favourites going into this fixture. The home side averages an astonishing 2.3 goals against St. Mirren at the Ibrox Stadium and will be looking to build on its excellent record against the visitors.

The Glasgow Rangers won both their fixtures against St.Mirren last year and routed the away side by a 4-0 margin at the Ibrox Stadium. Steven Gerrard cannot afford to take this foot off the pedal and will want his side to pick up all three points on Sunday.

Rangers form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W

St. Mirren form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W

Rangers vs St. Mirren Team News

Steven Gerrard is likely to stick with his regular eleven

Rangers

The Rangers have to contend with a few injury concerns but have plenty of squad depth and will easily be able to field an excellent team. Nikola Katic ruptured his cruciate ligament earlier his year and is still recuperating from the injury. Jermain Defoe is also injured and will likely be replaced by Alfredo Morelos in the starting eleven.

Injured: Jermain Defoe, Nikola Katic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jermain Defoe will play no part in the game

St. Mirren

St. Mirren has a fully sit squad at its disposal and will hope to improve its record at the Ibrox Stadium with a victory on Sunday. Jim Goodwin's side had a good game against Livingston and will hope to draw inspiration from its victory from the first day of the season.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers vs St. Mirren Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borsa Barisic; Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo; Ianis Hagi, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos

St. Mirren Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jak Alnwick; Marcus Fraser, Conor McCarthy, Joe Shaughnessy, Richard Tait; Sam Foley, Cameron MacPherson; Kyle McAllister, Jamie McGrath, Ilkay Durmus; Jonathan Obika

Rangers vs St. Mirren Prediction

The Rangers are firm favourites in this fixture and should comfortably defeat St. Mirren at the Ibrox Stadium. Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi looked in good touch against Livingston last week and should be able to cause a few problems for St. Mirren.

The away side has improved defensively this season, however, and will not throw away this fixture. St. Mirren has suffered humiliating defeats against the Glasgow Rangers in the past but will be hoping to put in an improved performance tomorrow.

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 St. Mirren

