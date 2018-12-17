×
Ranked: The 5 highest paid footballers at Chelsea

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.06K   //    17 Dec 2018, 19:03 IST

Hazard is among the highest earners at Chelsea.
Hazard is among the highest earners at Chelsea.

The Premier League was primarily dominated by the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal until the Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich took ownership of the side from West London. He cleared all the debts and made top investments to bring world-class players and staff at the Stamford Bridge.

The Blues won back-2-back league titles in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 season. Since then, Chelsea has been a force to reckon with backed by the financial power of Abramovich. In 2018, they were ranked by Forbes as the seventh most valuable club in the world.

A club like Chelsea is also known for players whose earnings are among the highest on the market. Here is a look at the top five highest earners at the club in the current campaign. (Source - silly season)

#5 Jorginho - £102,000/week


Jorginho has already impressed in his first season with the Blues.
Jorginho has already impressed in his first season with the Blues.

Jorginho signed for Chelsea in the summer following the footsteps of his manager Maurizio Sarri. The Brazillian who plays for Italy spent four years at Napoli winning the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana in the process. Manchester City was also interested in signing Jorginho, but he chose Chelsea and the Italian.

Since his move to Stamford Bridge, Jorginho has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League. A player like Cesc Fàbregas is struggling to find a first-team place. Moreover, his distribution coupled up with his tackling ability is emphatic.

Jorginho's prefers to play as a holding midfielder just in front of the back four. However, at Chelsea, he had to deal with the best player in that position, N'Golo Kante. Not everyone could push Kante out of his preferred midfield role, but the Brazilian showed his class and quality to make the midfield position his own. He has already justified his wage of £102,000 per week and it could even go up further in years to come.

Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
