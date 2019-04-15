×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Opinion: Ranking the top 5 candidates for the PFA Player of the Year award

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Feature
921   //    15 Apr 2019, 10:18 IST

Sergio Aguero and Virgil Van Dijk
Sergio Aguero and Virgil Van Dijk

The footballing season is approaching its end and the competition for places is heating up every day. Liverpool and Manchester City are going toe to toe for the Premier League title and are showing no signs of complacency. Meanwhile, the race for the Champions League places has never been more exciting, with four teams competing with each other for the remaining 2 places.

There will be some silverware to lift at the end of the season, not just for the teams but for the individuals as well. The PFA Player of the Year is awarded to the best performing player of the Premier League season and is the most prestigious individual award in England.

Mohamed Salah is the current holder of the award, following his incredible record-breaking campaign with Liverpool last season. We decided to rank the top 5 contenders who will battle it out for the PFA Player of the Year award at the end of this season:

#5 Sadio Mane (Liverpool):

Sadio Mane was just mesmerizing to watch in the month of March.
Sadio Mane was just mesmerizing to watch in the month of March.

Sadio Mane has been Liverpool's talisman this season. The 27-year old has made 40 appearances so far for Liverpool this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 1 assist. The Senegalese international was mesmerizing to watch in the month of March and was awarded the Premier League Player of the Month.

Mane stepped up for his side when teammate Mo Salah was firing blanks in front of goal and kept Liverpool in the battle with Manchester City for the Premier League title. The forward has been making headlines in Europe as well.

His brace against Bayern Munich in the Champions League carried Liverpool into the quarter-finals of the competition. The 27-year-old has been consistently delivering brilliant performances this season and will definitely be one of the contenders to win the Player of the Year this season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Virgil van Dijk
Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
"Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that"- Bill Shankly MUFC supporter
Top 5 players who can lift the PFA Player of the Year award
RELATED STORY
Top candidates for Premier League Player of the Year
RELATED STORY
Top contenders for the Player of the Year award in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk gives Sterling his PFA Player of the Year vote
RELATED STORY
Premier League: PFA Possible Team Of The Season XI 18-19
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 3 Center backs in contention for the PFA Team of the Year 
RELATED STORY
Most expensive defenders ever: Ranking the top 10 - Lucas Hernandez enters
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who never got picked in the Team of the Year in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: PFA Team of the Year Prediction
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive defenders of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us