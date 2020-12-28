Ranking the 10 best midfielders in 2020

Midfielders are the ones who run the game. They can control the flow of attacks or break up opposition play. All the top teams in the world have amazing midfielders who dictate the style of play. They are crucial for any team's success and the game is often won by the team which wins the midfield battle

Predictably, midfielders from Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Real Madrid dominate this list. Some well established names make this list, while there are a couple of lesser known players as well who have had a brilliant year in 2020.

Without much ado, let us take a look at:

The 10 best midfielders in 2020

#10 Fabinho - Liverpool

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

One of the best defensive midfielders in the game, Fabinho played a crucial part in Liverpool's stunning Premier League title triumph last season. The Brazilian midfielder has been one of Jurgen Klopp's most trusted players and his ability to be in the right position at the right time has helped Liverpool transform themselves into one of the best club sides in world football at the moment.

Blessed with excellent positioning and tackling skills, Fabinho also has an uncanny knack of breaking down opposition backlines with his intelligent passing. Currently playing as a centre-back because of Virgil van Dijk's long term injury, Fabinho will be looking to carry forward his good form from 2020 into 2021 as well.

Liverpool have missed the Brazilian's presence in midfield this season and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to play Fabinho in his customary holding midfielder position as soon as Liverpool's injury issues are resolved.

#9 Nicolo Barella - Inter Milan

FC Internazionale v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Nicolo Barella is one of the most promising midfielders in the world right now. The Inter Milan youngster has been one of Antonio Conte's most trusted players and has been consistently good right throughout 2020.

Still only 23, the Italian attacking midfielder always seems to find the right pass and has struck up an excellent understanding with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

Always getting into dangerous positions, Barella grabbed some crucial goals and assists last year. Antonio Conte will need Barella to be at his best if Inter are to win the Serie A title this season.

#8 Luka Modric - Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, Luka Modric has continued to enthrall us with his stunning performances at the heart of Real Madrid's midfield. The midfield magician had an inconsistent start to 2020, but in recent months, he has shown why he is one of the greatest midfielders of this generation.

The Real Madrid superstar has been at his silky best this season and is still one of the first names on Zidane's team sheet despite being 35-years-old. Blessed with incredible vision and passing skills, Modric has kept things ticking over for Real Madrid at the centre of his park with his intelligent distribution of the ball.

With Real Madrid recovering after a shaky start to the season, Modric will be confident of adding more trophies and accolades to his already storied career.