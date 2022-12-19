Ranking the 10 best players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has drawn to a close and Argentina have been crowned world champions. It was a final befitting the absolute spectacle that the 2022 FIFA World Cup was. France refused to stay down and take a beating as they came from behind to restore parity twice in the game.

But Les Bleus eventually fell in the penalty shootout, allowing Lionel Messi to win the World Cup and complete football. It's been a month of spectacular footballing action and it's going to take fans a while to move on from the extravaganza that football's showpiece event turned out to be.

But we still have plenty of time to celebrate the heroes of the World Cup. Without further ado, let's take a look at the 10 best players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#10 Bukayo Saka (England)

Quite a few English players made an impression at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. There's no doubt anymore that this young English brigade is burgeoning into a footballing powerhouse under the tutelage of Gareth Southgate.

Bukayo Saka was arguably the most impressive among England's players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He added an edge to England's game in the final third courtesy of his agility and nimble-footedness. Saka looked the most likely to make a difference among all of England's forwards.

He was the Three Lions' most influential player in their quarter-final loss to France as well. Saka scored three goals in four appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#9 Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Enzo Fernandez won the 'Young Player of the tournament' award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Fernandez announcing his arrival in a crunch group stage encounter against Mexico was a crucial point in Argentina's World Cup campaign.

The tenacious Fernandez was a welcome addition to La Albiceleste's midfield. He managed to establish himself as a mainstay in the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the first two games.

The hardworking and efficient youngster helped make Argentina's midfield one of the most functional units at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#8 Olivier Giroud (France)

Don't let the forgettable outing and early substitution in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final color it any different. Olivier Giroud was one of the most impressive forwards in the tournament.

The French marksman contributed four goals to France's World Cup campaign and proved that he is perhaps the most underrated striker of his generation.

Giroud chipped in with crucial goals in the knockout stages against Poland and England and helped lighten the load on the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

#7 Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

Emiliano Martinez is a cheat code when it comes to penalties. The Argentine goalkeeper is quite a character and hardly a people pleaser. But you can see why Argentinian fans absolutely love him. His heroics went a long way towards Argentina's World Cup triumph.

Martinez produced two brilliant saves in the shootout against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. He saved one in the final against France. The fact that Martinez's presence between the sticks has brought in a sense of inevitability when it goes down to penalties speaks volumes to his ability.

Martinez picked up the Golden Glove award given to the best goalkeeper of the World Cup.

#6 Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)

In a tournament that was expected to be headlined by the superstars of the game, it was a Fiorentina midfield destroyer who ended up stealing the show. Sofyan Amrabat was all industry and efficiency as he muscled his way to domination in the middle of the park.

Amrabat was ready to fry the last cell in his body for his side and not only did he turn over possession relentlessly, but he was also excellent with the ball at his feet. His ability to step in and absorb all the pressure by winning the ball back and then releasing his teammates on breathtaking counters was a treat for the eyes.

Amrabat was one of the best midfielders of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Josko Gvardiol (Croatia)

Until Lionel Messi walked through him in the semi-finals, Josko Gvardiol looked infallible at the back for Croatia. That's quite an achievement for a 20-year-old centre-back who came into the tournament as a relatively lesser-known entity.

Gvardiol showcased maturity way beyond his age and kept a cool head in an environment where it's so easy to lose it. Not only was he a human roadblock all by himself, but the technical side of his game also looked quite polished.

Gvardiol is easily one of the breakout stars of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#4 Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Argentina's triumphant World Cup campaign really got on its wheels once Lionel Scaloni made a couple of changes to their first-team setup. One of the key changes was replacing Lautaro Martinez with Julian Alvarez as their striker.

The tireless Alvarez toiled for Scaloni's side with the tenacity of a hound that smelled blood. He proved to be the perfect foil for Lionel Messi and scored four vital goals in the tournament, which included a brilliant brace in the semi-finals against Croatia.

Manchester City have not one but two young, excellent strikers in their ranks and Alvarez certainly looks capable of scaling great heights.

#3 Antoine Griezmann (France)

Antoine Griezmann was the glue that held the French side together once again. He has done it over and over again over the last several years and has come up clutch in major tournaments for France.

Griezmann is perhaps not the player he used to be but he managed to raise his game at the World Cup. He pressed hard and slotted in as an energetic attacking midfielder who could run the show in the final third without compromising on efficiency.

In seven appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Griezmann provided three assists.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (France)

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina. He is a superstar and deserved to win the World Cup but life is cruel and the beautiful game doesn't always bring beautiful endings.

Mbappe won the Golden Boot, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in seven appearances in the tournament. He was absolutely brilliant in Qatar, weaving his way past defenders and bamboozling goalkeepers with his excellent finishing.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

It was written in the stars. Lionel Messi, lighting up the World Cup as a 35-year-old, producing multiple clutch performances and willing Argentina to glory is a story for the ages. Messi has completed football and if there was ever a player who deserved to do it, it was him.

Messi produced some of the most memorable performances of his international career in the knockout stages of the World Cup. He won the Golden Ball, awarded to the best player of the World Cup, after scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven appearances in the tournament.

On Sunday, the whole world stood up and acknowledged the GOAT. Messi has conquered the world.

